The witty comparison that Benjamín Vicuña found to show the children he had with China Suárez – Revista Para Ti

The actor spent the day with his youngest children, and then trained in the gym with Bautista, the result of his relationship with Pampita.

While the China Suarez continue traveling, Benjamin Vicuna he is making the most of his time with Magnolia Y Amancio, the children he had with the actress. This Thursday, the protagonist of “The First of Us” took advantage of the sunny afternoon with his little ones in the park, and showed them on his social networks in a very original way.

The Chilean shared an Instagram story where Amancio can be seen standing on a table to play chess and wrote “Queen’s Gambit”referring to the Netflix series starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Amancio
Amancio.

Then, he did the same with Magnolia, who was looking very amused with some false teeth. “Twilight”the actor joked about the famous saga starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, where there were vampires and werewolves.

Magnolia and Benjamin Vicuna
Magnolia
Vicuna and Magnolia
Vicuna with Magnolia

Finally, Vicuña was shown together with Baptist -fruit of his relationship with pampita– albeit in a completely different activity. Father and son (he is the oldest of all) shared a training session at the gym, and apparently Benjamin acted as a personal trainer. “Training the Super Champion”, he wrote in another Instagram story. Proud Dad!

Baptist and Vicuna
With Baptist.

