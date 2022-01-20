The Wolf Among Us 2 has not been canceled, confirms the CEO of Telltale – Nerd4.life

The Wolf Among Us 2 it is alive and well, meaning development has not been deleted. To say it was Jamie Ottilie, the CEO of Telltale Games in an interview with Game Informer, in which he also provided some details about the game, showing two characters.

Bigby Wolf and Snow White in The Wolf among Us 2

According to Ottilie, the development of the new The Wolf Among Us 2 started with the work already done on a previous version of the game, ie it shares the “original vision” of the project. Part of this work is about the story, which begins six months after the conclusion of the first chapter. So the continuity will be total.

Many are worried about the state of the work of The Wolf Among Us 2 because it is from the announcement, which took place at The Game Awards 2019, that nothing is known about it. The year of release is not yet known. The only certainty is that it is developed using the Unreal Engine and not Telltale’s proprietary engine, with which its previous games were made.

Ottilie also talked about The Expanse, Telltale’s new game announced at The Game Awards 2021. It didn’t actually provide a lot of information, other than to say that it is co-developed with Deck Nine Games and that it will be a prequel to the series of Amazon Prime Video. The player will take on the role of Drummer, a Belter who works on the Artemis ship. The Expanse also doesn’t have a release date.