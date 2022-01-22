The wolf and the lion, an interview with Gilles De Maistre

The wolf and the lion: Molly Kunz with Mozart and Dreamer

Gilles De Maistre he candidly admits that the first viewer he thinks of when preparing his films is his numerous offspring. After signing the ecologist hit Mia and the White Lion in 2018, the director and his wife Prune, who alternate films with the primary activity of raising their six children, try to do an encore with The wolf and the lion, a delicate story of friendship in the animal kingdom in cinemas from 20 January with 01 Distribution. The human protagonist of the film is Molly Kunz in the role of a promising pianist named Alma who, on the death of her grandfather, goes to the Canadian island where the man had taken refuge. Soon, the young woman finds herself at home with a she-wolf with a cub in tow and a lion cub who survived a plane crash and decides to adopt them. With all that it entails living with two wild animals.

“Ours is a family business” jokes Gilles De Maistre, who comes from the documentary world. “When we create a story everything starts from the message we want to give. We build the story around this. Nature and animals are very dear to us and we do not share the human conception of using them for one’s own enjoyment”. On the set of Mia and the White Lion, the French director met Andrew Simpson, an internationally renowned animal trainer for working with wolves (from Game of Thrones to The Revenant). “I was already collaborating with Kevin Richardson, the man who whispers to lions, and so we said to ourselves’ Why don’t we all make a film together? We have joined the two mythical predators of cinema in a story of friendship and love”.

The human and animal elements

Behind the peaceful family movie atmosphere, The Wolf and the Lion required full moon preparation and careful work on set to operate safely. “It takes a lot of patience” explains Gilles de Maistre “And the funny thing is that in life I am not patient at all. When I was making documentaries I was always looking for the unexpected surprise to put in the film. By putting together wild animals, people, boats, forests, something happens. I can’t say it’s simple, but it’s a job that gives a lot of joy. The secret is to learn to observe and not necessarily want to control everything “.

Speaking of the human element, De Maistre retraces the long selection process to find the right actress for the role of Alma: “Famous actresses don’t like working with animals because the process is very long. They prefer to keep free for Steven Spielberg, and then they fear they’ll be hurt by animals. So I looked for a not-too-famous actress and I found Molly Kunz. I needed it. an actress who was not only good, but who was willing to learn how to interact with animals. At first she didn’t want to accept, she didn’t know anything about animals, but in the end she was very good “. Alongside Molly Kunz, on the set there was also the veteran Graham Greene, known to the general public for Dances with Wolves. “Graham is fantastic. He wanted to make the movie because he loves animals, he liked the script and he made a lot of wolf movies. He has a lot of experience, he’s a real Hollywood star. Being with him I understood how he got a such a bright career. I learned a lot from him and he gave Molly a lot of good advice too “.

The magic of the Quebec forest and the work on the set

As our review of The Wolf and the Lion points out, the true magic of the film lies in observing the behavior of the two animal-like protagonists and their incredible bond. A bond that, as Gilles De Maistre assures us, is just as we see it: “Mozart and Dreamer were really friends. The heart of the film was just that, their relationship had to be true. You can’t pretend that two animals are friends. If there was a problem, the lion would tear the wolf to pieces in a minute. Theirs relationship was built in two years, the puppies were put together when they were just one month old “.

In addition to the human and animal protagonists, the other star of The Wolf and the Lion is the incredible landscape of Quebec, where the film was shot. Gilles De Maistre tells us how he chose the location confirming a curiosity, Alma’s house is the same one used in 2004 for the horror Secret Window, with Johnny Depp: “I explored all of Quebec to find the right place until a friend of mine pointed this out to me. I arrived in the middle of winter, the hotel was closed, it felt like I was in The Shining. I knew that was the place. That’s right. When I got back the owner of the hotel pointed out the house on the lake and said they had made a movie with Johnny Depp. In reality, however, it is not an island. That was our fiction. “.

Before leaving us, Gilles De Maistre reflects on the message contained in The Wolf and the Lion, a message also contained in Alma’s final speech: “The message is that we must let the animals live free and wild in their environment. It is difficult for a wolf and a lion to meet in nature, but the film shows how two so different souls can live together. Family is not an issue. genetics, but it’s love and my film is an allegory about it “.