The wolf and the lion, the review

Who is afraid of good feelings? In an era like ours, uplifting stories struggle to carve out a space, but the French director Gilles de Maistre turned out to be a happy exception by carving a niche in the landscape of eco-friendly family films with Mia and the White Lion, which proved to be a box office hit in 2018. review of The Wolf and the Lion, de Maistre’s new work is envisaged as an ideal sequel, but expands the themes touched upon by the previous film, deepening not only the friendship between humans and animals, but also that between animals of different species.

The wolf and the lion: Molly Kunz with Mozart and Dreamer

The protagonist of The Wolf and the Lion is Alma (Molly Kunz), a budding pianist who returns to the island of Quebec where she grew up to take possession of the inheritance left to her by her grandfather. While staying on the island to prepare for the exam that will allow her to enter a prestigious philharmonic, Alma runs into a she-wolf who takes refuge in her home with her puppy to escape two scholars determined to capture the specimen. Meanwhile, following a plane crash, a lion cub from Africa is released on the island and is destined for a circus. Despite herself, Alma will find herself adopting the two puppies, whom she will rename Mozart and Dreamer, until an accident separates them.

The story: a pretext to tell the animal world

The wolf and the lion: an image of Mozart and Dreamer

The love for wild nature pervades the new work by Gilles de Maistre made with his family factory (the French filmmaker writes the films together with his wife Prune De Maistre). Looking at The Wolf and the Lion, one gets the feeling that the human frame and the relationships between the characters are little more than a mere outline, functional to justify and enhance what is really dear to the director: the story of friendship (im ) possible between a wolf and a lion. Two species that do not coexist in nature, intertwine a fraternal relationship thanks also to the technical expertise unlined by de Maistre and his crew.

The wolf and the lion: Molly Kunz with Mozart and Dreamer

Accompanied by the idyllic Quebec location of Sacacomie, a nature reserve that allowed the set to be isolated, allowing the animals to roam more or less freely, Gilles de Maistre demonstrates that he has further refined the shooting techniques of the animal world learned on the set of Mia and the white lion. If the exchanges between humans are limited to the essential, and some characters, such as the wolf scholar played by Charlie Carrick, are vaguely speckish, the relationship between the wolf Mozart and the lion Dreamer represents the soul of the film. The way in which the beauty of the interaction between the two creatures is shown are worth the vision alone and are a matter of fascination for young and old.

Story of an (im) possible friendship

The wolf and the lion: a hug between Molly Kunz and Graham Greene

In a film that focuses more on animal protagonists than on human ones, it is difficult to judge the performers of The Wolf and the Lion. In the role of Alma, Molly Kunz seems to have come out of a fairy tale, she is so beautiful, sweet and courageous. A flesh-and-blood Disney heroine capable of weaving a solid bond with the animals at the center of the film. And finding an actress who feels comfortable coming face to face with two wild animals can’t have been easy. At his side, the only one to stand out in the cast is veteran Graham Greene as Alma’s grandfather’s friend and mentor. More than human performers, the third protagonist of de Maistre’s film along with Mozart and Dreamer is the lush landscape of Quebec, with its majestic forests, lake, unspoiled nature and the quaint house of Alma’s grandfather. House which, among other things, has already hosted Johnny Depp in the horror Secret Window, but on this occasion it is decidedly less gloomy. And with many more tenants.