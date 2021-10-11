The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio improvised the pen scene

Leonardo Dicaprio he improvised the famous pen scene in The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, as stated by Jon Bernthal, who played Brad Bodnick in the film, in the latest episode Hot Ones: a famous American show.

Bernthal explained that the famous pen sequence, in which Belfort gathers his friends at a fast food restaurant to create the first sales team, was improvised by DiCaprio: “People often talk about the pen scene and I use it as a great example to explain how Scorsese works. One day, arriving on set, Leo was accompanied by a New York detective who was his bodyguard“.

“The man told him that, before joining the police, he had done a job interview with Jordan Belfort.“The actor continued.”Leo asked him how the interview had taken place and he replied that Belfort handed him a pen and said: ‘sell me this pen’. Leo didn’t tell anyone about it and pulled out his pen in the middle of the scene to see our reaction“.

The scene in question comes at a pivotal moment at the beginning of The Wolf of Wall Street, when the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio explains his sales philosophy to friends and challenges them to sell him a pen he pulls out of his pocket. The exercise illustrates how Belfort’s work is based on the principle of convincing clients that he can solve a need they really don’t have: this is the lie that lies behind the entire film.