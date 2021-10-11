News

The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio improvised the pen scene

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Leonardo DiCaprio improvised the pen scene featured in The Wolf of Wall Street after a chance encounter with a New York detective.

Leonardo Dicaprio he improvised the famous pen scene in The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, as stated by Jon Bernthal, who played Brad Bodnick in the film, in the latest episode Hot Ones: a famous American show.

Bernthal explained that the famous pen sequence, in which Belfort gathers his friends at a fast food restaurant to create the first sales team, was improvised by DiCaprio: “People often talk about the pen scene and I use it as a great example to explain how Scorsese works. One day, arriving on set, Leo was accompanied by a New York detective who was his bodyguard“.

Loading...
Advertisements

The man told him that, before joining the police, he had done a job interview with Jordan Belfort.“The actor continued.”Leo asked him how the interview had taken place and he replied that Belfort handed him a pen and said: ‘sell me this pen’. Leo didn’t tell anyone about it and pulled out his pen in the middle of the scene to see our reaction“.

The scene in question comes at a pivotal moment at the beginning of The Wolf of Wall Street, when the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio explains his sales philosophy to friends and challenges them to sell him a pen he pulls out of his pocket. The exercise illustrates how Belfort’s work is based on the principle of convincing clients that he can solve a need they really don’t have: this is the lie that lies behind the entire film.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
920
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
916
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
635
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
503
News

Cinema, all films out in October
410
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
346
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
332
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
311
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top