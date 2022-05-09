‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: Margot Robbie considered this scene worse than Sharon Stone’s ‘Basic Instinct’ take

Margot Robbie and her team shot a couple of scenes in The wolf of Wall Street which they considered difficult. But there was one take Robbie saw that was too much for the actor. Comparing it with the famous Sharon Stone basic instinct shot, Robbie actually considered it ten times worse.

Margot Robbie once revealed the wolf of wall street scene i couldn’t imagine doing again

margot-robbie | hellestad rune/Getty Images

the actors in wolf of wall street they saw themselves engaging in all sorts of wild antics to do the film justice. But even with all the craziness the artists had to indulge in, there was one scene that Robbie felt was the craziest.

“Definitely the Qualuude scene,” Robbie once told The Daily Beast. “I remember him sitting there and saying, ‘I will never, ever shoot a scene like this again.’ I’m sitting there eight months pregnant and Leo and Jonah are crawling around trying to strangle each other and I had to try not to laugh because they looked so ridiculous.”

Margot Robbie felt that this scene from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ was much worse than ‘Basic Instinct’

There was another scene that Robbie initially felt uncomfortable filming. The famous shot involved Robbie flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio in the characters’ children’s room. It was a scene Robbie was already familiar with because he had done it during his audition.

“Some of the toughest scenes in the movie. It was the water fight scene, the ‘What’s up, Dad?’ scene in the nursery, and much of it was cut out of the film. It was much more confrontational and awkward to do at an audition,” he said.

During the interview, the scene was compared to another provocative shot in basic instinct. As some may know, Stone filmed the infamous shot without wearing any underwear. She asked Robbie if he financial world The nursery scene was cut short because the actor did something similar.

“No, I was wearing flesh-colored underwear,” he said. “But there was one shot with a body double that was very basic instinct – probably ten times worse than basic instinct –to my relief.

Robbie once told IndieWire that she “was secretly dreading that scene. That was going to be more awkward to watch than the sex scene at the end. It was going to be really awkward.”

Margot Robbie felt ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ left out something important when the nursery scene was cut

Robbie may have been a little relieved when Scorsese cut out a part of the nursery scene. But the suicide squad alum also believed that omitting it had a drawback. Without the extended nursery scene, audiences might have missed something important about DiCaprio and Robbie’s relationship.

“Because so much of the nursery scene was cut, one thing you miss is that [Jordan and Naomi] they had a sick aspect in their relationship,” he explained. “Not them as real people, but the characters we create. He has this sexual obsession with her, and she uses her sexuality to manipulate him, so they both play these kind of weird, fucked up sex games to mess with each other.”

RELATED: ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’: Jonah Hill Wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to Stop Jon Bernthal from Punching Him in the Face