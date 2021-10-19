News

The Wolverine, six years ago the first trailer: the nostalgic post by Hugh Jackman

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

While fans always hope to see Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s already been six years since the release of the first trailer for Logan – The Wolverine. The film, directed by James Mangold, is the third spin-off dedicated to the mutant played by Hugh Jackman, who wanted to celebrate the anniversary on Twitter.

As we can also see at the bottom of the news, Hugh Jackman shared the trailer for Logan – the Wolverine, tagging in the post Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen as well as James Mangold, and recalling precisely that “Six years ago on this day the first #Logan trailer was released”.

Curiously, shortly before the same actor had posted another tweet, then promptly deleted because containing an error: it spoke of four years after the release of the film instead of six. The first post was also accompanied by a more touching sentence: “A moment, a movie, a cast and crew that I will forever be grateful to.”

Loading...
Advertisements

Now identified by all fans in the role of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman got that role also thanks to the rejection of Viggo Mortensen: a few months ago the actor, also seen in The Lord of the Rings, said he did not accept the part because at that moment he was bothered by the idea of ​​having to play the same character for years and years.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

821
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
701
News

Cinema, all films out in October
655
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
594
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
543
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
481
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
480
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
440
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
402
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
334
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top