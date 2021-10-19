The Wolverine, six years ago the first trailer: the nostalgic post by Hugh Jackman

While fans always hope to see Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s already been six years since the release of the first trailer for Logan – The Wolverine. The film, directed by James Mangold, is the third spin-off dedicated to the mutant played by Hugh Jackman, who wanted to celebrate the anniversary on Twitter.

As we can also see at the bottom of the news, Hugh Jackman shared the trailer for Logan – the Wolverine, tagging in the post Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen as well as James Mangold, and recalling precisely that “Six years ago on this day the first #Logan trailer was released”.

Curiously, shortly before the same actor had posted another tweet, then promptly deleted because containing an error: it spoke of four years after the release of the film instead of six. The first post was also accompanied by a more touching sentence: “A moment, a movie, a cast and crew that I will forever be grateful to.”

Now identified by all fans in the role of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman got that role also thanks to the rejection of Viggo Mortensen: a few months ago the actor, also seen in The Lord of the Rings, said he did not accept the part because at that moment he was bothered by the idea of ​​having to play the same character for years and years.