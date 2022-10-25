The woman expert in traveling the world with a small suitcase

Graphic by Leah Abucayan, CNN. Photos courtesy of Getty and Brooke Schoenman

(CNN) — It’s been a year of chaos at airports and problems with baggage handling have left many travelers struggling to retrieve their luggage.



Flying with only carry-on luggage is now more desirable than ever. But for a traveler, even that isn’t minimalist enough. She goes on an adventure with only a small 12 liter shoulder bag.

Brooke Schoenman is an American living in Australia who is the author of Her Packing List, a website where she shares her wisdom on cutting down on what to pack on your trip.

And that is something that she has tested almost to the extreme.

Schoenman’s path to baggage enlightenment began while a student in Italy, before embarking on a postgraduate world tour. Along the way, she explored Guatemala and later worked teaching English in the Ukraine before moving to the south of the country 13 years ago.

“I think I was carrying a 55-liter backpack and a day pack on the front,” he tells CNN Travel of his first trip. A 55 liter backpack may be the maximum size, or too large, to be considered carry-on luggage. “And that was me, really, trying to pack light. I was the one thinking, ‘I don’t know how people do it with a 30-litre backpack.'”

“I didn’t use all that extra stuff I packed.”

As she became more experienced as a traveler, she says packing light became more important to her.

“It was literally carrying stuff that started to wear me down. Every time I had to get through the airport or find my way to the bus, train, airport or whatever, I was like, ‘This is crap.’ “.

This realization was one of the reasons why he created Her Packing List, in 2010. The aim of the website is to help all travelers, but especially women, to pack and better plan their trips through luggage guides and Practical tips. The website gets its name from the checklists that Schoenman says are an important tool in preparing for trips.

Is that all you’re wearing?

“Set up [un viaje] it was the only thing you could do to look forward to leaving,” he says. “So thinking about it and all the things you could carry and pack, it was exciting.”

The website wasn’t always about packing a minimalist suitcase, but instead initially offered tips for travelers who docume

They packed the suitcase, but it has evolved over the years as Schoenman herself has settled for less.

“When I started the website, I didn’t talk about hand luggage all the time,” he says. “It was like, you check the suitcase and in your carry-on goes the things that you carried in the cabin that were really valuable or fragile, like an extra outfit and an extra pair of underwear, that kind of thing. And then I started make the suitcase lighter”.

Schoenman reached his peak of minimalist packing in 2016, when he went on an international trip for three weeks with just a 12-liter bag and a US itinerary that included Portland, Las Vegas, Chicago, San Francisco and three days. on an Amtrak train.

“I got in the Uber on the way to the Sydney airport,” he recalls. “The guy was like, ‘Where are you going? What terminal? And I was like, ‘International.’ ‘Where’s your luggage? How long is your trip?’ “Three weeks”. And he said to me, ‘And is that all you’re wearing?’ ‘Yes'”.

Your friends and family are also amused by your lack of luggage. “My mom laughed when she saw my bag and realized that was all my luggage.”

Inside her laptop-sized bag, she packed her essentials. It included clothing that could be worn in multiple ways, foldable shoes, a mini keyboard for your smartphone, and small bins for essential toiletries. She visited a wide variety of settings, so wardrobe planning was important.

“I traveled in April and was completely caught off guard when Portland temperatures hit 20C on that trip,” she recalls.

“Luckily, I put together a wardrobe with layering in mind, so I had lighter pieces that worked for the warmer temperatures. It was also quite cold and windy when I visited Chicago on that trip. So layering was very important.”

A “wonderful” lightness

The lightness of their luggage also made transportation easy.

“I felt like I had a lot more mental bandwidth on this trip when moving between destinations, as I didn’t have to worry about my luggage or think much about what I was going to bring from my limited options.”

“It’s nice to be able to walk out of the airport or train and head straight with all your luggage and not feel overwhelmed in the process.”

It also helped him when it was time to get out of his room.

“On my last day in Vegas, I checked out of my lodging and went shopping in the afternoon with all my luggage and belongings,” he says.

“As all I packed was my messenger bag, this wasn’t awkward or out of place. Also, not having to worry about retrieving my stored luggage before heading to the airport was wonderful.”

Schoenman says it’s more important than ever to travel light as airport operators struggle to maintain staffing levels after the pandemic.

“I just heard from someone who went on a trip and it took eight weeks to get his suitcase back,” he says. “Her suitcase of his went in the completely opposite direction of his destiny in the world.”

After receiving positive feedback on her blog about her minimalist journey, she started giving seminars on how others can do the same.

“People are very surprised that he was able to accomplish what he did,” says Schoenman.

“I give them a framework, and then each week we focus on one area of ​​packaging. I give them lessons, tasks and steps to follow.”

maximize minimization

People who have completed his courses have shared photos of their own minimalist journeys with him. But deep down, she says, the class and the trip that inspired her aren’t about what to pack or not to pack. It’s about a mindset.

“A lot of it is about realizing what your priorities are and being comfortable with less, which some people find very difficult to come to terms with.”

“I’ve had people walk out of class and then join other tidying up classes because their minds are set. They wonder what else I can minimize in my life.”

For those planning their own light packing list for an upcoming trip, Schoenman says certain items are helpful, but not entirely necessary.

“Obviously different types of luggage bags can be very useful, especially anything that can compress what you’re carrying to make it easier to fit into a small space.”

“It’s another thing to find items that are the right size for travel. Travel-size toiletry containers are often much larger than what is actually used on the trip.”

Today, Schoenman doesn’t always travel with just a handbag, but she remains light with similarly sized backpacks, especially on her frequent trips to the opal mines of the Australian outback.

“My maximum bag is 26 liters”, which is about the size of a school bag. “Seriously, that’s my high-end ride.”