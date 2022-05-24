The woman from Cordoba who makes up celebrities at the Cannes Festival: “It’s a dream”

From Río Tercero, Córdoba to work at the Cannes Film Festival in France. solange lauret make up famous and great figures of the cinema in the great international event. Undoubtedly a unique experience. With few things, some English and no French, he arrived in the European country 3 years ago. He never imagined what was going to happen to him.

His dream came true. Nothing more and nothing less than working on the most important cinema event in the world. “I sent my CV to one of the most famous hotels in Cannes, I tried my luck and they called me. Happy with life”, she told excitedly in We continue in El Doce. The proof? I had to make up the hotel manager in 30 minutes. He passed the test satisfactorily and did so in 29.

“I am full and I learn a lot. I feel like I did 20 years of makeup together here. You have to do everything quickly, ”she detailed. And she confessed that they paint both men and women: “It’s a 50 and 50”.

On living in the city during those days, Solange added: “People come from all over the world, you cross paths with a celebrity and you don’t realize it because they’re all in suits. To attend as a guest you have to be dressed in a jacket or gala dress in the case of women. An dress code very formal”.

One of the best parts of your job? Meet international figures. She shared the hotel elevator with Lee Jung-jae, the main actor of the well-known Korean series The squid game. In addition, he managed to take a photo with Cara Delevingne, one of the highest paid models and actresses in the world.

Now, already installed, the Cordovan assures that the road to get where she is was not easy: “It was a lot of sacrifice and effort.”