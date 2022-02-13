The woman I love and celebrate every day

Javier Bardem won the Goya for Best Actor in the film “The Perfect Boss” and during the award ceremony he dedicated the victory to his wife Penolope Cruz with a beautiful declaration of love.

After his performance in “The perfect garment”, one of the latest films that see him as the protagonist, Javier Bardem won a Goya, an award that corresponds to the Oscars, but dedicated exclusively to Spanish cinema. The actor during the award ceremony, once he had the statuette in his hands, wanted to dedicate his victory to his wife, Penelope Cruz.

The dedication of Javier Bardem

The star, therefore, did not hesitate to want to address a true declaration of love to the woman who has been by his side for years and who has become the mother of his children, to whom he addresses a part of his thank you speech after to have received the award: “Penelope is the woman I love, respect, admire and celebrate every day. Leonardo and Luna are the best gift that life has given us, mom and dad love you “. In closing, then, a memory also to his mother, actress, who transmitted to him the curiosity for acting and who disappeared last year: “The woman who taught me to live, love and passion for this wonderful and interesting job, which was an ethical example and commitment”.

Javier Bardem nominated for the Oscars

The actor then thanked his colleagues and director, as usual, who allowed him to play a role that proved important to him and allowed him to win the prestigious prize of Spanish cinema for the sixth time, becoming to all effects the most awarded actor in this category. Bardem is also currently nominated for the 2022 Oscars for “Being the Ricardos“film directed by Aaron Sorkin, in which he plays Dazi Arnas alongside Nicole Kidman, also nominated for Best Actress, who plays Lucille Ball. Among the performers competing for the coveted statuette there is also his wife, Penelope Cruz, for the co-starring role in Pedro Almodovar’s “Madres Paralelas”.