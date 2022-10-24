‘The Woman King’, an epic of blood against slavery

Morelia, Michoacan

king woman, An American film this year, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

And this fact is already an advantage, because we rarely see tapes of this type on our screens.

To this should be added the masterful leading role Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad, Widows, Beautiful Creatures), who plays the character of Nanisca, a general of an all-female military unit called Agojie.

It is about a group of virgin fighters (like the remembered Amazons) in which Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) stands out, a brave and ambitious recruit who puts the plus to this film full of bloody battles and palace fights.

Dahomey decides to free itself from the yoke of the kingdom of Ollo and the narrative focuses on highlighting past and present hatreds, although in the film there is a very explosive sub-conflict: that of a mother who abandoned her daughter and now has a new opportunity to meet again. with her.

The work, in general, is an epic that denounces the sale of slaves to merchants from the United States and Europe and, although it is, in essence, one more melodrama with common places and clichés, it shines in the recreations of times and costumes, to which should be added a good touch of traditional dances.

This film will be programmed again at FICM and, later, it will be included in one of the platforms, so we will have the opportunity to see it.