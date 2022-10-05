THE WOMAN KING – Diario La Tribuna

The film “THE KING WOMAN” was a year-long effort to make, and for star Viola Davis, that effort paid off.

“We are in the center of the narrative. You know, black women, dark-skinned black women, wrinkled hair, black women. There is no white savior. We’re not best friends with anyone. We have our autonomy, our agency in this. And it’s a great story that’s not just an action movie. It is a historical drama and it allows us to humanize women who have not normally been humanized. The actors in the film have experienced the same thing as the characters, feeling unwanted, unwanted and unloved, but finding the strength to be warriors. It’s both feminine, strong, all those things. It is, literally, for me, the film that has defined my career.”

The Oscar-winning actress said she feels intense pressure and mixed emotions because she knows the film’s performance will be judged in a way that movies with white directors and casts are not.

Viola Davis is proud that the film was made, citing how difficult it is for films with a predominantly black cast, especially a cast led by black women.

“We don’t have enough hours, we don’t have enough days to describe how difficult it is to make movies in Hollywood with black people, but especially with black women. There are no words to quantify it. And I wish there were microphones in the room. I wish there were cameras in the room so they could see what the daily struggle is and understand that this is something to celebrate.”

The film is a $50 million action epic, set in 1820 West Africa, about the all-female army of the Kingdom of Dahomey.

With a black director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 national theaters, with a budget, including marketing, reportedly approaching $100 million.

Davis, the only African American to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, spent six years trying to get “The Woman King” made, but studios and producers were reluctant to take the plunge.