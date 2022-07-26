The Woman King has a new poster starring Viola Davis, have you seen it?

Following the recent announcement that it would make its world premiere At the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s long-awaited historical epic The Woman King has debuted a new poster.

Starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis, the film is based on true events surrounding a fierce all-female military group called the Agojie who go to war to protect their homeland, the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa, in late of the 19th century. The film will be released to the general public on September 16 after its world premiere.

The film centers on the leader of Agojie, General Nanisca (Davis), a fierce leader who is tasked with training the next generation of Agojie warriors. Known by some as the “Amazons of Dahomey” for their similarities to the Amazons of myth, the Agojie women were a true elite force protecting the Kingdom of Dahomey, considered one of the most powerful states in all of Africa at the time. Despite their prowess, they faced the difficult challenge of fending off European invaders who would tarnish their honor and ruin their way of life. Preparing the new warriors for battle, Nanisca takes the ambitious young Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) under her wing as they fight for her right to freedom.

In the poster, General Nanisca charges her weapon aloft against an orange-tinged mist, ready to face whatever awaits her beyond.

Poster for The Woman King, a film starring Viola Davis. / RRSS.

The Woman King is the fourth feature film from Prince-Bythewood to have burst onto the scene thanks to the film Love & Basketball at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival. Since then, it has been a critics’ favorite with its star-studded adaptation, The Secret Life of Bees, starring Dakota Fanning, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Hudson. He will have a similar high-profile cast to work on in his latest feature with Davis and Mbedu alongside Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Prince-Bythewood directs from a screenplay by Dana Stevens, with a story by Maria Bello. The Woman King will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 8-18. @worldwide