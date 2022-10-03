‘The Woman King’ leads US box office this weekend

Viola Davis stars in “The Woman King,” the story about Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th through 19th centuries. Photo: Courtesy: Jack Blue Productions

“The Woman King,” an epic about an army of African warrior women, dominated the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $19 million, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

(Also read: “Blade Runner 2099″, Prime Video is preparing a live action series)

Loosely based on a true historical episode, Sony’s new film stars Oscar winner Viola Davis as the ferocious general who leads an army known as Agojie while protecting the 18th-century kingdom of Dahomey.

Days earlier, Davis told AFP he felt “conflicted” that if the black-starring, female-dominated film was unsuccessful, it would unfairly damage prospects for future such projects.

But buoyed by favorable critical reception, the film beat analysts’ expectations, more than tripling the ticket sales of the next-highest-grossing film, “Barbarian,” from 20th Century studios.

This horror movie tells the story of a woman (played by English actress Georgina Campbell) who rents an Airbnb in a shady Detroit neighborhood only to discover that it had already been booked. “Barbaro” grossed $6.3 million in the period from Friday to Sunday.

(We recommend: “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron”: a premiere that might not happen?)

In third place was “Pearl,” a low-budget new release from A24, with ticket sales of just over 3.1 million. Mia Goth stars in a bloody story with the use of axes and pitchforks on animals and humans.

Searchlight’s comedy “Watch Them Run” ranked fourth in its opening weekend with $3.1 million. In the film, Sam Rockwell plays an often drunken Scotland Yard detective, Saoirse Ronan her eager but hapless assistant, and Adrien Brody a sleazy Hollywood director.

And in fifth place was Sony’s action thriller “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, with $2.5 million.

They completed the top ten places:

– “Top Gun: Maverick” ($2.2 million)

– “DC League of Superpets” (2.2 million)

(We recommend: Uncertainty in the trailer for the fifth chapter of “The House of the Dragon”, will there be a wedding?)

-“Invitation to Hell” (1.7 million)

– “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (1.3 million)

– “Moonage Daydream” (1.2 million).