The-Woman-King | The Festival of Cinema: Cinephiles will be able to buy pre-sale tickets for “La Mujer Rey” | CHEKA

The expected return of the Oscar winner, Viola Davisin “The Woman King” is scheduled for this Thursday, October 6, however, pre-sale tickets can already be purchased starting today, at La Fiesta del Cine, an event organized by all local chains with great discounts. The film hopes to break the box office, after in its first weekend in the US it managed to add 19 million dollars.

The Film Festival returns this Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7, in a second edition, after the success in September. Discounts range from all 2D movies at 6 soles and 3D, 4DX, Prime and Platinum movies at half price.

Undoubtedly, the cinema will be a great alternative for this weekend, with premiere options such as “La Mujer Rey” and films for the whole family such as “My sweet monster”, an animated film for the little ones at home.

The Woman King

The story revolves around the epic and emotional journey of Davis’s character General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits for a battle against the enemy that seeks to destroy their way of life.

Princess Barbara is secretly in love with Prince Edward. When the postman Weasel demands that the king marry him to Barbara, she runs away. The sweet monster Boogey does everything to help Barbara save the kingdom.