The Woman King: This was Viola Davis’s hard training to get strong

Viola Davis has worked very hard to be able to look better than ever in The Woman King, the feature film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood that will be released in theaters on October 14. There is a certain obsession in the mainstream these days for artists to look great physically. This aspect has always been taken care of within celluloid and television fiction, but now there is a fixation for the extreme muscularity of the protagonists. You just have to watch any superhero product to see that, or any action movie. For The Woman KingDavis also went through a tough training process to play General Nanisca.

Tough workouts are becoming more and more common in the big blockbusters

Since People, it has now been revealed that Davis spent nine months of hard training to be able to adapt to the physical characteristics that were stipulated for the feature film. The training was very hard with generous doses of high intensity weightlifting and strength training, accompanied by impeccable nutrition. Gabriela Mclain, a trainer for the artists in the play, explained that each actor and actress had received unique training: “There is no one plan that works for everyone. Everyone needs to train in a different way“. The protagonist also carried out all kinds of activities, “everything from fencing, spears, machetes. many punches“. The actress in fact admits that “it feels very badass”.

Davis’s training, however, was as natural as possible so that his appearance would fit the era that the film raises.. “My goal was to make it more or less natural, what the woman would look like if they were going to fight because it’s based on true stories.” In other words, in no case was it sought to deform the protagonists’ bodies too much so that they looked like they had come directly from bodybuilding factories. Viola Davis is joined by John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu, Jayme Lawson and Adrienne Warren in the cast, who have also undergone significant training for the film.