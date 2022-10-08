‘The Woman King’: Viola Davis’ film that breaks with the patriarchy – CINEMABLEND

Viola Davis is back with ‘The King Woman’, a film that features the Agojie, the bloodiest warriors in all of Africa. This historical context is also accompanied by the breakdown of patriarchy since the 19th century.

It will hit theaters next week the king woman, film starring Oscar winner Viola Davis. The story is based on real events and follows the story of General Nanisca, leader of the bloodiest warriors of the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century, better known as the Agojie. This new bet directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood It goes beyond action scenes and a cast made up of stars, as it is also a reflection of female empowerment that could break with the patriarchy.

This was the central theme in the round table organized by Sony Pictures where Gloria Luz Alejandra Ramírez, representative of the Women’s Museum and Adán García, spokesperson for the Museum of Memory and Toleranceanalyzed the approaches presented by the film co-starring Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim.



sony pictures



Being considered the best warriors in all of Africa, the Agojie always lived, trained and fought together, forming an unbreakable unit. This same thing can have an effect in contemporary society on a patriarchal and oppressive discourse that does not offer the same opportunities to women. and it is even related to femicides that in Mexico increase year after year.

“We do not act alone, the moment we act alone, we are dead. Death comes from a connotation of individuality, of abandonment; the sisters shelter, lead, protect; this message (from the film) is related to: ‘My sisters, the clan takes care of me, the white men, settlers or Creoles do not take care of me, no, the care comes from the women‘”, mentioned Gloria Luz Alejandra Ramírez in front of the audience gathered at the end of a special screening of the king woman.



Uriel Linares/Sensacine Mexico



General Nanisca’s story also demonstrates her value as a mother and leader with a position of power within a kingdom; different paths that made her a symbol that she left behind the patriarchy. Even King Ghezo (John Boyega) recognized her as the most important and influential woman in her kingdom, giving her the title of ‘The Woman King’. However, prior to this appointment, Nanisca had already earned the respect of all of Africa.

The value is given by the women themselves. It is essential that women are placed in the status of power.

This is how the character of Viola Davis, whom you will surely remember in the suicide squad and we will see soon Black Adam (film for which Dwayne Johnson visited Mexico City), has the narrative value to demonstrate that the union between women is capable not only of breaking with the patriarchy, but it is also possible to inspire new generations, protect the weakest and obtain any position of power by not requiring the permission or approval of a man.

If you like movies with great action scenes, bloody deaths, with a stellar cast and incidentally that open up a social debate, the king woman It will arrive in theaters at Cinépolis and Cinemex on October 13 on par with Halloween: The Final Night Y Brute forceso you will have a weekend with various options to have a movie-loving weekend.