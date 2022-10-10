“The Woman King”: Viola Davis reigns in a good historical drama – Reviews

What we have here is a historical epic film that probably wouldn’t be anything special in the hands of less capable people, but that transcends some limitations of its script thanks to the skill of the director. Gina Prince-Bythewood of finding depth and multidimensionality in their characters, and the great work of a very good cast led by the always spectacular Viola Davis.

Read More: Schedules of “The King Woman” in cinemas of Paraguay

The Woman King takes place in 1823 in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, whose new king Ghezo (John Boyega) faces an impending war with the hostile kingdom of Oyo, a conflict whose flames are fueled by the business of selling slaves to European colonizers. With that conflict looming, General Nanisca (Davis) trains a new generation of the Agojie, Dahomey’s elite female warrior force.

Prince-Bythewood, who has already shown he has a hand for action movies with the decent 2020 movie The old guarddoes a good job again on the battle sequences in The King Woman, which are well choreographed and intense, though less frenetic editing that lets the individual shots in each fight sequence have more impact would have been appreciated.

With that somewhat chaotic editing and the film’s intention to regulate the graphicity of its violence, which translates into mostly bloodless encounters, the film’s battles are left without some of the strength they could have had.

Although the film’s marketing might give the impression that this is a story centered on the character of Davis, the truth is that Nanisca is only one of several protagonists in the story, which focuses on both her and the young Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a teenage girl who is given by her father to the Agojie after he refused an arranged marriage.

Surrounding them is a very interesting supporting cast that doesn’t have the greatest depth, but is an intriguing mosaic of personalities, from Nawi’s ambitious mentor Izogie (Lashana Lynch) to King Ghezo and Nanisca’s right-hand man, Amenza (Sheila Atim).

And it’s that nature of the film as a cast story that allows Prince-Bythewood to do what he does best since before he made his recent leap into action blockbusters: tell human stories with characters rich in personality. and charisma that form an intricate web of relationships.

The bond of camaraderie between Nanisca and Amenza, that of Nawi and Izogie, the friendship that Nawi establishes with two of her younger comrades-in-arms, the political complications in the court of King Ghezo… it is a cast that feels charged with story, explicit in dialogues and action or implicit between the lines.

Inevitably, some of those characters and story elements fall short, in particular the character of Malik (jordan bolger), a Brazilian mestizo son of a Dahomey slave and a white man who comes to Africa with a white slaver and becomes a romantic interest of Nawi; the way Malik is torn between two worlds could have been a source of good drama, but the film never finds time to explore it in much depth. A regrettable but understandable omission.

But although it gives the impression of being able to have been more, the king woman is an exciting and high-impact historical drama worth going to the cinema for.

Qualification: 3/5

————————————————– —————————

THE WOMAN KING

Original title: The Woman King

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Written by dana stevens

Produced by Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Cathy Schulman Y julius tennon

edit by Terilyn A. Shropshire

Direction of photography by Polly Morgan

soundtrack composed by Terence Blanchard

Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, jordan bolger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, adrienne warren, Jayme Lawson, Masali Baduza, Jimmy Odkoya, Thando Dlomo, Zozibini Tunzi