George Clooney is back to talk about his past liaison with Elisabetta Canalis and revealed a background on his relationship with the former Italian tissue.

George Clooney: love for Elisabetta Canalis

George Clooney was tied up from 2009 to 2011 sentimentally to the Italian model and showgirl Elisabetta Canalis.

The two announced their separation with an official statement but never revealed the reasons that led them to the breakup. Years after their separation, the famous Hollywood star stressed his esteem for his ex-girlfriend and also revealed: “You don’t know her, you don’t know what she did to me. She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life ”.

Elisabetta Canalis has also repeatedly expressed her esteem for George Clooney over the years, and congratulated him when it emerged that the actor was expecting twin children from his wife Amal Alamuddin.

George Clooney and Canalis: Lives After Separation

After his love affair with Elisabetta Canalis in 2013, Clooney began dating his wife, Amal Alamuddin.

The two got married in a splendid ceremony in Venice on 27 September 2014 and on 6 June 2017 they became parents of the twins She and Alexander. “I was the type to ‘never get married, have no children, will work, have great friends”, declared the actor, and again: “I never realized how empty my life was until I met Amal.”

After the farewell to George Clooney, Elisabetta Canalis also found serenity next to the American surgeon Brian Perri, with whom she married on 14 September.

The two had a daughter, Skyler Eva, on September 29, 2015. Today, the former tissue girl lives with her family in Los Angeles.

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney: the reasons for the breakup

Despite having been one of the golden couples of show business, Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney have never confessed the reasons that led them to say goodbye. The two, despite their separation, have always preferred to keep the maximum confidentiality on their private life, but have declared that they parted peacefully.