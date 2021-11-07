The woman who opened the internal crisis of Volkswagen – Auto World

The internal crisis of Volkswagen, which moved the CEO Herbert Diess in the dock in relation to its present and future management, is led by Daniela Cavallo, who heads the supervisory board of the Wolfsburg auto giant.

Horse, 46 years old, she is the daughter of a Calabrian worker who emigrated to Germany in 1969. Her father advised her to make a career in the company, to study: ‘normal’ advice, definitely. But she went further, coming to question the strategy of an automotive group struggling with a change of course of enormous dimensions: from the tip of the iceberg of the dieselgate scandal to a champion of the electric transaction. Diess, a man who brings the Volkswagen image to the world, often shows his friendship with Elon Musk: a clear sign of the road he wants to take. A road that, however, can lead to layoffs, downsizing, investments that are perhaps difficult to digest.

Diess had envisioned well in the past 30,000 redundancies, in fact: to increase productivity and to reduce the distance with Tesla, imagining the least amount of work needed to build an electric. But during the last workers’ meeting, the CEO was put on the ropes by Cavallo himself. What he said: “I don’t know if you realize the situation here: we should have produced 820,000 cars every year by 2020, in the end it was 500,000. We are far from the million mark. There are other groups that are overcoming the crisis better. There is not one worker too many“. Cavallo, according to Repubblica reports, has accused Diess of hijacking semiconductors on premium brands such as Audi and Porsche, capable of generating money immediately, rather than focusing on Volkswagen.

“Wolfsburg is important, it has to be the tip of the spear. But the next Golf can’t be a Tesla! The next Golf cannot come from China! The next icon has to be the Trinity!Diess would have replied. But obviously it wasn’t convincing. As a highly respected champion of the Volkswagen revolution, in recent days he has found himself in a very uncomfortable position, an indication of the fact that this time it has failed to act as a glue between industrial ideas and the workforce. After all, it is the same old conflict between “masters and operathe“, Using expressions dear to the unions.

Cavallo, meanwhile, would have obtained the support of a state shareholder, the governor of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil. A good match to best represent over 662,000 workers of the giant. According to the newspaper Handelsblatt, the woman who joined Volkswagen in 1994 and a member of the general works council since 2013 is a charismatic figure, “decisive and effective“. Following the advice of her father, who wanted a safe job for her, she is trying to lay the same ground for current employees, trying to guarantee a stable future for them too. It will not be easy.