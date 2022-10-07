News

The woman who robbed a bank to steal her own money

The scene is one of panic. Dressed in black, holding a gun in her hand, a woman accompanied by her sister points to the employees of a bank in Lebanon, demanding that they hand over US$20,000.

The heist is a success. Sali Hafiz flees with at least $13,000 and no one is hurt.

But the assault – which took place on September 14 at the Blom bank branch in Beirut – was not just any assault: the weapon Hazif was carrying was a toy and the money she was asking for was the one she herself had in her account.

His goal was to recover the family savings to pay for his 28-year-old sister’s cancer treatment.

