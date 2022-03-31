The Women + Cinema Festival finds empathy and entertainment

As Barbara Bridges, founder of the Women + Film Program at Denver Films, explains, the festival’s curator is something of a matchmaker.

“You have audiences and these great movies,” he said. “And we say they should meet.”

For the first time in two years, audiences can experience some of the best films by and about women in a real cinema as part of XIII Women + Cinema Festivalwhich runs from Tuesday, April 5 to Sunday, April 10 at cinema center c2510 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver

The event will begin with the screening of National Geographic documentaries “the fire of love” which tells the story of a married couple and lover of the volcanoes Katia and Maurice Kraft. and conclude with “Charlotte” which introduces the audience to Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish painter who grew up in Berlin at the start of World War II. With voice work from Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard, it’s another unique and powerful love story.

What has Charlotte created with her ‘life’? Or theater? “The work ended up being her first graphic novel,” said Matt Campbell, art director for Denver Films. “We love showing strong, powerful biographies that give a voice to women who didn’t deserve it or women who should be more celebrated.”

And in between those finals, the festival will feature films like Holly Morris. “exhibition,” which follows a Muslim priest, a French biologist, a Qatari princess, and eight other women from the Arab and Western world as they explore the North Pole, and Mariano Cattaneo. “The strangest girl in the world” A Spanish family film about a 15-year-old boy with a vivid imagination and vibrant graphics.

As a regular event at Denver Film, attendees know that in addition to the screenings, there will also be discussions with filmmakers and other events to connect filmmakers on their preferred art form.

“Part of a film festival is giving filmmakers the opportunity to interact with the audience and have dialogue and conversation,” said Campbell. “What we’re trying to do is create a connection between people and spark thinking.”

Bridges added that if the audience could walk away from a film enjoying what they saw on screen and understanding those around them a little bit, the festival would have come to an end.

“Strong women and funny stories is what we like to present to the audience,” he said. “I hope the audience learns about the world and is inspired by these wonderful women and sympathizes with these wonderful stories. Even if they are completely different, there is something in this life that we can identify with.”

Showtimes and tickets are available at denverfilm.org.

The Power of Perseverance with Lakewood Symphony

Lakewood Symphony Orchestra will guide them “Perseverance is the key” Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway. The program will feature Verdi’s “Introduction to Nabucco”, Bizet’s “Carmen” selection and “Greg’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 64”.

Verdi’s “Introduction to Nabucco” features selections from the opera of the same name, along with orchestration of brass and chants. Bizet’s “Carmen” is one of the most recognizable and unique compositions of all time, so audiences of all ages could recognize it. Finally, Greg’s “Symphonic Dances” highlights his continued use of Norwegian folk music.

Tickets and information for this show can be found at www.lakewoodsymphony.org.

Have a Creative Conversation with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy

Explaining the creative process is an ironically difficult proposition, but Jeff Tweedy Founder and Leader wilko – He does it for your own good like no one else. In his two best-selling books, “Let’s Go (So We Can Come Back)” and “How to Write One Song,” he humanely and humorously discusses how his life and experiences feed into his writing.

In a rare opportunity, fans can hear the artist live on A Conversation with Jeff Tweedy at the supreme theater, 1621 Glenarm Place in Denver, Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm A comedian and an actor will take part in the event. Juan Hodgman Chat with Tweedy about his work, after which it will open to the public for a chat session and Q&A.

Get a spot for this unique event at www.ticketmaster.com.

Clarke Concert of the Week – Charli XCX at the Ogden Theater

Thank God for the English language. While we await new acts from pop queens Carly Rae Jepsen and Taylor Swift, across the pond, Adele and Dua Lipa are making us feel things. And now we have ‘Crash’, the latest show from Charlie XCX For spring and summer music. The album is another dazzling group of club-ready bands, but – and here’s Charli’s biggest strength – they’re also capable of making great-sounding tracks through headphones.

In support of the record, it stops at Ogden Theater, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. She will be joined by a rapper in Atlanta. baby daddy Get tickets from www.ogdentheatre.com/events/detail/416660.

