the women protagonists of the HBO Max series

in one of the advances that we have seen so far of ‘The house of the dragon’the spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’ Coming August 22 to HBO Max. One of the characters reminds the protagonist, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen that “men would rather set the kingdom on fire than see a woman on the iron throne.” A statement that is nothing new and that inevitably reminds us of her successor, the protagonist of ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen.

The Game of Thrones universe is a fantasy world showing a society inspired by medieval times. In it we find a marked hierarchy in which the kings and lords of Poniente rule from the coveted iron throne. Around it we find a series of noble houses, in turn strictly structured and that contain their own power struggles. Despite the fact that in these conflicts women are often relegated and even used by men to achieve their objectives, the series shows characters of strong women who, against what is expected of them, play their cards with courage and intelligence. Next, we will review the most important ones.

Daenerys Targaryen

This character played in the HBO Max series by actress Emilia Clarke is the undisputed protagonist of fiction. She heir to the throne held by her brother Viserys, also known as Khalesi or Mother of Dragons is clear throughout the fiction his goal of getting the Iron Throne. There will be no lack of enemies on her way, starting with her own brother and continuing with Cersei, the leader of the Lannister house, but thanks to her army, her three dragons and the support she is reaping, things will gradually become more favorable for her. . Her bravery and her sense of justice and equality are part of her character.





Cersei Lannister

Lena Heady is the actress who gets into the skin of this manipulative and ambitious woman. Member of the Lannisters, one of the richest and most powerful families on the continent, she is married to King Robert Baratheon with whom she has no complicity, but her marriage makes her Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. However, her position is in danger and she knows that among her main enemies is Daenerys. Her ability to get what she wants by bending whoever needs it does not prevent her, however, from maintaining her fidelity to those who are closest to her. Very close to her twin Jaime, she nevertheless despises her other brother, the intelligent dwarf Tyron. In addition, she has three children: Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen Bratheron.





sansa stark

Played by Sophie Turner, this young woman bears a strong resemblance to her beautiful mother Catelyn. She grows up isolated and very sheltered in Winterfell where her only setbacks are the teasing of her sister Arya. and his naivety will be of no use to him in the cruel world that awaits him far from the Northlands. One of his greatest betrayals will come, in fact, from her fiancé Joffrey Bratheon, who is behind her father’s death. Despite his confrontation with Daenerys, he will try by all means to preserve the North and save as many people as he can.





arya stark

Maisie Williams is the actress who plays Sansa’s young sister with whom she is constantly in conflict and they couldn’t be more different. Compared to the delicacy of her sister, Arya is only interested in fighting and wearing comfortable clothes that allow her to explore the world. Much more like her father Ned, he is proud of his daughter’s personality, albeit with limits.. Along with his wolf, his most prized possession is the sword he receives from Jon Snow.





Melisandre

Carice Van Houten is the actress who plays Melisandre, also known as the Red Lady. This priestess based in the city of Asshai is credited with turning the brother of former King Robert Baratheon, Stannis Baratheon, and almost the entire family into followers of the Lord of Light. She is also the Jon Snow Resurrected Artificer and his role is key in the eighth season. Surrounded by mystery and sometimes terrifying, she always wears red in honor of her name.





Brienne of Tarth

The actress who gives life to this peculiar character is Gwendoline Christie. She is the sole heir to Lord Selwyn Tarth of Castle Dusk, following the death of her three brothers during her childhood. She knows no fear and feels as capable of fighting as any other man, if not more so, as she proves when she finally becomes a knight at the hands of Jaime Lannister. She throughout the series shows good signs of her loyalty, for example, protecting Sansa as she promised her mother. In matters of love, she will not have it easy either and she will have to choose between Jaume and Tormund.





Yara Greyjoy

Played by Gemma Whelan, she is the only heiress of Lord Balon Greyjoy who despises her brother, Theon, for being weak. He will face his brother for power and also his uncle Euron, who also murders his father and is an unconditional supporter of Cersei.. Also a skilled warrior, she is proficient in navigation and actually commands her own ship, Black Wind.





Missandei

Nathalie Emmanuel is is Missandei, a slave who will go from translator and interpreter to become Daenerys’s faithful adviser. Although in the literary saga, his importance is secondary, in the series his existence is key and his skills and communication skills give him a prestigious position.





Olenna Tyrell

The sadly missing Diana Rigg gave life to the matriarch of the Tyrell house and who wields great power in the shadows. A great example of a woman in the series and capable of maintaining her dignity until the last consequences. Sincere and thoughtful, she demonstrates at different times a sharp ingenuity. His plan to marry Sansa to Willas will be thwarted by the Lannisters with whom he will disagree many times, despite being allies.





And scream

Rose Lesli brings to life this wild woman found by Jon Snow on one of his trips and whom she conquers with her honesty and character. Although she shows great strength and even aggressiveness at other times she reveals her vulnerability. Her ability to love will lead her to do the unthinkable when she cares about something or someone.