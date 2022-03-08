The women revolutionizing music and entertainment

As every March 8, the world commemorates the Women’s Day. A date that seeks greater participation in society and their full development as a person, on an equal footing with men. A pending task in several areas, which is evident in the world of music and entertainment.

In the field of production musicalwe only found 2.6% of women, according to a study published by the University of Southern California at the beginning of 2020. It is a figure that highlights the inequality that exists in the industry musical and, more specifically, in the recording studio.

The numbers are also not very optimistic regarding the different components of the creation musical: Women only represent 21.6% of artists and 12.6% of composers.

Despite these unflattering data, some women managed to impose themselves for their quality in an exclusive world. Was producers who went down in history for their exploits in the studio, such as Sylvia Moy —responsible for the success of Stevie Wonder and a key player in the Motown record label— or Sylvia Robinson —a reference in New York rap in the seventies—. Like them, we have investigated other ladies who do excel both in music and in other areas of entertainment.

susan rogers

One aspect of the industry musical where there is a significant gap in opportunities is in production musical. The number of producers compared to their colleagues who practice the profession is very accentuated and, therefore, the name of Susan Rogers is quite important.

Susan Rogers.

In an area apparently dominated by the male sex, Susan is one of the few who has ventured into production. musical. And she hasn’t done it with just any artist: she has been one of the sound engineering minds behind the legendary Prince, with whom she has worked since 1983.

Together with the renowned singer, Susan receives credits in the production of the mythical album Purple Rain and to date, thanks to the records she kept, posthumous compilations have been made. Additionally, she has also been employed alongside other musicians such as David Byrnes and currently teaches at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

catherine marks

The scene musical of the new millennium has in Catherine Marks one of the producers record companies that has worked the most in the last 10 years. His career began as an assistant to the legendary Flood (New Order, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode) and, little by little, he has been building his own catalog of work.

Catherine Marks.

In the work of Marks, the sound for the track “Runaways” by The Killers stands out, as well as the mix of the album Holy Fire by Foals. As for production as such, she has stood out for giving flight to material for Wolf Alice, The Amazons, Local Natives and Alanis Morrisette.

Trina Shoemaker

Sound engineer and producer musical who has worked with artists such as Queens of the Stone Age, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Nanci Griffith, Kristin Hersh and many more. At 13, Shoemaker knew he wanted to record albums, whatever that meant, and at 19 he had a small apartment in Los Angeles and a level job at Capitol Records.

Trina Shoemaker.

Her break came in 1995, when Sheryl Crow fired her producer and hired Shoemaker to engineer her self-produced self-titled second album, Sheryl Crow. In 1998, Shoemaker became the first woman to win the Grammy Award for Best Engineered Album for her work on The Globe Sessions. In addition to Crow, Shoemaker went on to work with artists such as Blues Traveler, Emmylou Harris, the Indigo Girls, and the Dixie Chicks.

Sylvia Massi

The rock and metal scene has in Sylvia Massi one of the producers most emblematic. Her career began in the 1980s as a production assistant, but it was in the 1990s that she made a name for herself in the industry as the producer of Undertow, Tool’s successful debut album.

Sylvia Massi.

After that, she has made a good career in the metal scene and, over there, she has worked as a co-producer and sound engineer for singles and various material by Johnny Cash, Patty Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Hawkings (drummer of Foo Fighters ) and System Of A Down, among other artists. An enviable resume.

Annie Leibovitz

She is, without a doubt, one of the most influential photographers of contemporary times. Her images are recognized throughout the world and her work has been a substantial fixture of major media magazines such as Vanity Fair, Rolling Stones and Vogue.

Annie Leibovitz.

Annie has portrayed great figures of the show like John Lennon, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, among many -many- others. Her creativity has also allowed her to work on sporting events such as the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Your portfolio should be made up of a bunch of photos that we’ve seen over the last few decades. And it is curious, because she has dedicated herself to narrating and composing in images the important events of our time, without demanding a marked protagonism.

Yōko Shimomura

Women who have made video games a unique experience could not be missing from this list either. And since a good game is nothing without the music that adorns it, here we include the tremendous composer Yoko Shimomura.

Yoko Shimomura.

Just to give you an idea, she is one of the biggest names in the industry thanks to her work for companies like Capcom, Nintendo, and Square Enix. We owe her the scores for games like Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and the acclaimed Kingdom Hearts franchise (from Square and Disney). A total crack in all the extension of the word.

Caroline Rivera

Mexico and Latin America also have great scriptwriters/producers to his credit and one of them is Carolina Rivera. The lady has entered all kinds of screenwriting, from radio and television, also through cinematography and more.

Caroline Rivera.

In her field, she is perhaps one of the most prolific writers today. Her credits include chapters for Luis Miguel: La Serie, Jane The Virgin and Devious Maids, in the international arena. As for her, in Mexico many know her for her important contribution to the contents of Channel 11, where she formed the creative team of El Diván de Valentina.