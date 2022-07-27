The women who have conquered the heart of Harry Styles: from Taylor Swift to Olivia Wilde – Music

A Harry Styles successes in music and in life smile at him. The interpreter of ‘As It Was’ He has already given us one of the songs of the summer and also of the year. Her theme does not stop playing on the radio, at festivals and in all corners of the planet. Wherever we go in the coming months, the British artist will be with us. In fact, a few days ago he presented us with his new video clip, ‘Late Night Talking’. So he doesn’t stop adding numbers one: authentic great songs to dance and sing at the top of your lungs. And who are the women who have marked your life? In CADENA 100 we discover them: their mother Anne Twisthis girlfriend Olivia Wilde or your past love, Taylor Swiftamong other.

The women who have fallen in love with Harry Styles

The first of all, of which we were aware as soon as the artist jumped into the family with One Direction, was Caroline Flack. Back in 2011, the television presenter had a real crush on him and, despite the age difference, love triumphed, although not for long. They only lasted three months and they met on the show ‘The X Factor’, the same one that gave wings to Harry to become a music star, a decade ago. It was at the beginning of 2020 when we learned the shocking news of Caroline’s death, at the young age of 40. Shortly before she died, we learned that she had been brought to trial for an alleged assault on her partner at the time, tennis player Lewis Burton, and for which she suffered from depression. Own Styles paid him a tribute on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards.

Cord Press

Later, Harry had a fleeting affair with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart. In that same year, without giving love a break, she got involved with Cara Delevingne and two years later, in 2015, with Kendall Jenner, with whom it is said that he maintains a good friendship to this day. In 2014, Nadine Leopold he conquered him and, later, he was dating the chef tess ward. With whom he was longer, with the French model Camille Rowe and to whom he dedicated a song from his penultimate album, ‘Fine Line’, entitled ‘Cherry’. Since last year, he has had a romantic relationship with the New York actress, Olivia Wilde.

A year later, already in 2012, the interpreter of ‘Harry’s House’ began to relate to Emma Ostilly. As we remember, she made her appearance in the 1D video clip ‘Gotta Be You’. Another romance that lasted a very short time, until in 2013 one of the love stories most remembered by all happened: she was dating Taylor Swift and the singer came to write several songs for him. at an award ceremonywhere he won an MTV Video Music Award, went so far as to say that “It hadn’t turned out so bad”. One of the most mythical romances of recent years.

The other “love of his life”, his mother Anne Twist

One of the most commented moments in recent years, regarding the relationship between Harry Styles and his mother, was that she herself defended him for dressing as he wants. And it is that, despite the ‘looks’ that some have been able to brand as “eccentric” or especially “flashy” that Harry uses both for his concerts or the photo sessions that he shares on the networks, he himself has felt forever free to do what makes you happy and his fans applaud him. Regardless of the comments.

In her mom’s words: “Clothes are there to have fun, experiment and play.” And it is that these taboos about the different styles of clothing are being broken more and more. In other words, putting an end to so many prejudices about the way we dress, which are imposed on us from a very young age. next stop of Harry Styles: this Friday, July 29in the Wizink Center in Madrid and hanging the ‘SOLD OUT’ sign, how could it be otherwise. He will make history again!