The Women’s Business Fund finally has rules and procedures

Established by art. 1, paragraph 97, of the law of 30 December 2020, n. 178, with an initial endowment of 40 million euros, the Women’s business fund it is intended to “promote and support the launch and strengthening of female entrepreneurship, the dissemination of the values ​​of entrepreneurship and work among the female population and maximize the quantitative and qualitative contribution of women to the economic and social development of the country”.

Strengthened by an important endorsement by the PNRR, which overall dedicates 400 million euros to supporting pink entrepreneurs, the Fund received operating modes, aims And access requirements by the inter-ministerial decree of 30 September 2021, signed by MiSE in agreement with the MeF and the Ministry for Equal Opportunities and the Family and published in the Official Gazette of 14 December 2021.

By concretizing the intentions typified in theInvestment 1.2. “Creation of women’s businesses“, Located in the Mission M5, Component 1 “Active labor policies and employment support”, the Fund is aimed at supporting female enterprises of any size, with registered and / or operational headquarters located throughout the country, already established or newly established, through the granting of concessions in the context of two lines of action:

– the first relates to incentives for the birth and development of female businesses,

– the second is the development and consolidation of already active companies.

Not only that: the Fund also supports “actions for the dissemination of culture and the female entrepreneurial training“, Ie programs implemented by Invitalia, the managing body, ranging from the promotion of the value of female entrepreneurship in schools and universities, to the dissemination of entrepreneurial culture among women, passing through the orientation towards study paths in STEM subjects, up to raising awareness of professions typical of the digital economy.

In any case, they benefit from the incentives of the first category le female businesses established less than 12 months ago on the date of submission of the subsidy application and the self-employed workers in possession of the VAT number opened for less than a year from the date of submission of the subsidy application.

On the other hand, companies established for more than 12 months and self-employed women who have been VAT registered for more than a year benefit from the second category of incentives.

Furthermore, natural persons who intend to set up a new female business can also apply, but only with reference to the incentives of the first category.

Female enterprises, it is worth specifying, are the sole proprietorships whose holder it’s a womanpartnerships (or cooperatives) in which women represent at least 60% of the shareholder structure, or corporations whose shares are not less than two-thirds to women and whose administrative bodies are made up for at least two-thirds by women.

First line of action

Initiatives that provide investment programs for the establishment and start-up of a new female business are eligible for the concessions referred to in the first line of action, relating to:

– production of goods in the sectors of industry, crafts and processing of agricultural products;

– provision of services, in any sector;

– trade and tourism.

It is worth noting that the initiatives under consideration must be completed within twenty-four months from the date of transmission of the provision of concession of the concessions countersigned by the beneficiary female enterprise, under penalty of revocation of the concessions granted. A extensionanyway not exceeding six months, can be authorized by the manager subject to a reasoned request by the company. Furthermore, the initiatives themselves must provide for admissible expenses not exceeding 250,000 euros net of VAT.

The incentives in question take the form of non-repayable grantaccording to the following articulation:

– for the programs they provide eligible expenses not exceeding 100,000 euros, the concessions are granted up to coverage of 80% of admissible expenses and in any case for a maximum amount of the contribution equal to 50,000 euros. For women in a state of unemployment who set up a sole proprietorship or a self-employed activity, the maximum percentage of coverage of eligible expenses is raised to 90%, without prejudice to the limit on the amount of the contribution of 50,000 euros;

– for the programs they provide eligible expenses exceeding 100,000 euros and up to 250,000 eurosthe concessions are granted up to coverage of 50% of eligible expenses.

Expenses relating to:

– tangible fixed assets, with particular reference to new factory plants, machinery and equipment, as long as they are consistent and functional to the business activity, at the exclusive service of the subsidized initiative;

– intangible fixed assets, necessary for the activity that is the subject of the subsidized initiative;

– cloud services functional to the core processes of business management;

– employees, hired for an indefinite or fixed term after the date of submission of the application and functionally employed in the implementation of the facilitated initiative;

– working capital requirements up to a limit of 20% of the total expenses deemed admissible.

Second line of action

Initiatives that envisage investment programs aimed at the development and consolidation of female businesses in same sectors listed above.

Also in this case the initiatives must be realized within two years from the date of transmission of the provision of concession of the facilities countersigned by the beneficiary female enterprise (with possible six-monthly extension upon justified request), but, in this case, the initiatives must include eligible expenses not exceeding 400,000 euros net of VAT.

As regards the concessions that can be granted, the following articulation is envisaged:

– for women’s businesses set up by at least 12 months and no more than 36 months at the date of submission of the subsidy application, the facilities are granted for 50% of the total amount in the form of a non-repayable grant and, for the remaining 50%, in the form of a subsidized loan at a zero rate, up to coverage of 80% of eligible expenses;

– for women’s businesses set up by over 36 months on the date of submission of the subsidy application, without prejudice to the coverage of 80% of the eligible expenses referred to in the previous point, the articulation of the non-repayable contribution and subsidized loan provided for by the same letter applies only to investment expenses, while the working capital requirements constituting eligible expenses are facilitated in the form of a non-repayable grant.

Also in relation to the second line of action, the expenses relating to tangible and intangible fixed assets, cloud services functional to the backbone processes of company management, employees and working capital needs, constitute eligible costs, under the conditions and within the limits established by the inter-ministerial decree.

Operating modes

The concessions will be granted on the basis of a evaluation procedure with over-the-counter procedure. Facilitation applications must be filled out exclusively electronically, using the IT procedure made available in a specific section of the Invitalia website.

The opening of the deadlines and the concrete methods for submitting applications for subsidies must still be defined by the MiSE with a subsequent provision, with which the necessary specifications for the correct implementation of the admitted interventions will also be provided.

