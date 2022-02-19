The women’s Vinotinto thrashed Latvia

This Saturday, the Venezuela women’s team won her first victory in the Turkish Women’s Cup, beating 3-0 Latvia.

the selector Pamela Conti applied rotations in its lineup, having the 23 summoned for the tournament. In this way, Andrea Tovar, Gabriela Angulo, Dayana Rodríguez, Raiderlin Carrasco and Kimberlyn Campos entered the eleven.

La Vinotinto dominated the match and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, through fields, after a rebound from the European goalkeeper.

The national squad adjusted the defense with changes in the second half. In the 60’s Gabriella Garcia he scored the second with a header on a set piece play. In ’88, Barbara Sanchezalso with a header, after a collective play scored the third.

The Venezuelan team will close its participation in the preparatory tournament that takes place in Alanya, Turkey, on Tuesday against Uzbekistan.

The players who saw action were: Andrea Tovar; Michelle Romero, Sonia O’Neill (Verónica Herrera, 46′), Petra Cabrera, Gabriela Angulo; Gabriela García, Dayana Rodríguez (Lourdes Moreno, 60′), Paola Villamizar (Maikerlin Astudillo, 46′), Deyna Castellanos, Raiderlin Carrasco (Fabiola Solórzano, 84′); Kimberlyn Campos (Barbara Sánchez, 69 ‘).

Lavinotinto.com

Photo: FVF Press