The wonderful island chosen by George Clooney is located in Australia

George Clooney moved to a magnificent location to shoot his latest film, Ticket to Paradise, a beautiful island in Australia.

A few days ago it seems that George Clooney both arrived in Australia, for the filming of the new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, also followed by Julia Roberts with whom he achieved a wonderful Island.

The two Hollywood stars, in fact, left for this new work, which set was set up right on a beautiful Australian island, which perhaps not everyone knows. Here’s where they are and where they will shoot the new film.

Hamilton Island, the island where George Clooney and Julia Roberts are located

The location chosen by the production of Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney and Julia Roberts And Hamilton Island, the island located in the heart ofWhitsundays archipelago in Australia.

This wonderful place is one of 74 tropical islands that they are located between the Queensland coast and the Great Barrier Reef, a truly unique place where you can live many experiences.

Hamilton Island it is located on the same tropical latitude as Honolulu in the northern hemisphere and Mauritius in the south. It has a warm tropical climate all year round, therefore perfect for holidays at any time. Perfectly located on the Great Barrier Reef, Hamilton Island offers an unrivaled experience: perfect climate, azure waters, wonderful beaches, majestic coral reefs, fascinating flora and fauna, great food, wines and truly numerous activities for all tastes.

This island, where George Clooney and Julie Roberts will be spending quite a bit of time, is perfect for explore the unique tropical environment of the Whitsundays, in places like Whitehaven Beach or the beautiful Heart Reef (which must be viewed from above). You can also snorkel, scuba dive or swim off the coral reef and witness one of the most spectacular natural wonders in the world, experiencing unique moments.

How to get to Hamilton Island?

Hamilton Island is the only island in the Whitsundays to have its own airport, thanks to its size that allows to accommodate this structure.

Once in Australia, in fact, it is possible to take one of the numerous flights departing from Brisbane or Sidney, but also from Melbourne and Cairns. Besides, there are also the ferries, which sail to Hamilton Island all day from Shute Harbor.

Whether you depart from Brisbane, Townsville or Cairns, there are buses to Airlie Beach, which depart from the Shute Harbor Ferry Pier. The Sunlander traininstead, it runs four times a week from Brisbane and Cairns to Proserpine, with bus connections to Shute Harbor and the ferry to Hamilton Island.