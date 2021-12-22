… That the EU wants to impose instead of long-term contracts with Gazprom to “reduce the influence of Russia” on Europe.

The price of gas on the spot market in Europe reached 1921 dollars per thousand cubic meters, a rise of 90% since December

The ships carrying the liquefied gas change course on the run. They were headed to Asia, they were ordered to go to Europe instead, where gas is paid more.

The gas along the Yamal pipeline, which carries it to Germany from Russia via Poland, has not only stopped but has inverted the flow. Obviously Huffington Post, on behalf of the CIA, says it was Putin. Instead Gazprom and Russia have nothing to do with it: it is Germany that is sending its gas to Poland, which is obviously willing to pay more. Almost certainly the inversion of the flow was decided automatically by an algorithm, an Artificial Intelligence trained to obey the ideological laws of the market: to go where the “spot” price is higher.

Obviously, gas at these prices – almost $ 200 per megawatt hour – instantly kills not only every industry, but every agriculture: filling the tractor tank becomes useless without skyrocketing agricultural prices. In fact, they are skyrocketing beyond the reach of consumers.

The fanatics who govern from Brussels and Berlin could calm the (now paranoid) markets by announcing that they will open the North Stream 2 or that they will delay German nuclear decommissioning by a year, which would cause gas prices to drop. They don’t even have to “do it” it would be enough for them to announce it. But blinded by their liberal ideology coupled with fanatical ecologism, they will not. Do we expect a January-February of frost and hunger?