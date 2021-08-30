the wonderful tale of Chievo

If you leave me I delete you is the questionable translation of one of the most influential films of the 21st century, The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. An authentic masterpiece dominated by the figures of Jim Carrey And Kate Winslet, perfectly supported by the direction of Michel Gondry and from the screenplay by Charlie Kaufman. Joel and Clementine love each other madly. Theirs is a love story cloaked in magic and perfection.

But then, like everything in this universe, the final word comes. The pain linked to the past is so much, a boulder too heavy to be moved. The only way to save oneself is to erase any residual memory linked to the relationship, voluntarily escaping the torment of the epilogue. The reality of the facts, however, is another. Is it really possible to get away from what was once and for all, turning away and denying the past? The answer is simply no.

END OF THE STORY

Sergio Pellissier, the historic Aosta Valley striker who has written important pages in Italian football, knows it well. He is perfectly aware of this when August 21, the deadline for registering for the championship of Series D 2021-2022, theChievoVerona Football Association does not show up. The crime was completed. The fable par excellence of the Italian football no longer exists. The reasons, when the discussion is about exclusions and bankruptcies, are always the same: financial irregularities. The economic crisis that the world of football has had to face in the last two years due to the pandemic has only accelerated a process of recession which, in the case of the former club Luca Campedelli, started in 2018, when the Chievo he was accused and convicted of declaring fictitious capital gains.

The descent into the abyss was rapid, sudden and unexpected. In 2019 the relegation in B series after almost twenty years of permanence in TO, except for the impromptu fall in cadet at the end of the 2006/2007 season. After two years concluded with access to the playoffs, without however achieving the goal of the promotion, i clivensi are excluded from the B.. Having ascertained the lack of interest on the part of new buyers to take over the majority stakes of the Venetian club, the big players are also excluded from football.

Pellissier, which of the Chievo he was a symbol and record holder of appearances (517) and goals in A league (139), he chose not to forget, categorically refusing to lighten the burden of pain by erasing the past. The native of Aosta reacted, trying to raise a new reality from the ashes of his former team. In fact, a few hours ago it came to life there‘FC Chievo 1929. An unconditional love that deserves, however, to be told from the beginning. From its foundation in 1929 until the historic and miraculous qualification in Champions League, passing through the first promotion in A league in 2001. What was and what did the ChievoVerona, the most incredible provincial tale of Italian football?

THE NATIONAL OPERA AFTERWORK CHIEVO

In 1929 Italy was in the midst of the Fascist era. Chievo is a village a few steps from Verona, a small inhabited center in which one of the many National Dopolavoro Works has its roots. Among the various recreational activities organized, at the dawn of the 30s, finally, football became a local reality. On 6 September theNational Opera Dopolavoro Chievo. The social colors adopted are blue, soon light blue, and white. The debut, however, took place only two years later, on November 8, 1931. The first game of “Free” championship, organized by FIDAL, is against the Domegliara. The verdict of the field rewards the team clivense, but following an appeal presented by the opponents, the result is overturned. The debut in the world of football of the Chievo it is, undoubtedly, very particular. After five years of matches, tournaments, joys and sorrows, theOND Chievo was forced to close its doors in 1936.

After the war, the Dam team is reborn with the name of Chievo Football Association, by enrolling in the championship of Second Division. In 1950-51, here is the first major triumph. The Chievo wins his group and lands in First Division Venetian. In 1952 one of the most representative men in the history of the club made his debut, Bruno Vantini. Born in Verona in 1934, Vantini he will remain in the province until 1971, scoring 159 goals and setting a record that is still intact. The first half of the 1950s is rather troubled, characterized by a continuous alternation of ups and downs. In 1956, the first turning point. The company chooses to switch from biancoceleste today yellow and blue. The following year, however, the clivensi moved, moving to the new home, the parish field “Carlantonio Bottagisio”.

THE CLIMB

Following a revolution in the structure of the championships, the Chievo is forced to start again from Second Division, although the stay lasted just a year, just long enough to get back on top and return to the greats of the region. The 1960s are a decade of adaptation, marked by the fluctuations of satisfactions and disappointments, and the advent of Luigi Campedelli. It is the beginning of a wonderful story, the one that takes shape thanks to the man who owns the Paluani. The turning point, however, is not long in coming. The sliding doors of Clivense history materializes during the 1969-70 season, when to climb in Promotion it is enough to finish the championship among the top eight teams. The clivensi book the last available place, going up the category. Five years later, on May 18, 1975, the Chievo salt in Series D, the last step before professionalism.

Dreaming, as is well known, is free. The club run by Luigi Campedelli it is now recognized as one of the most consolidated realities in the Veneto. The flight to the top floors of Italian football seems unstoppable and, in 1986, i Mussi Volanti glide towards the C2 Series. On the other hand, it is curious to know the modality. The Chievo, to be promoted, must face the playoff with the Bassano. The frame chosen is the Rigamonti of Brescia. The match, finished on penalties, rewards the opponents. Then, as happened in the first historic match played by the old woman National Opera Dopolavoro Chievo, a sentence punishes the Vicenza citizens for sporting offenses. Overturned result and closing of the circle. The Chievo is among the professionals.

PROFESSIONALISM

The “Carlantonio Bottagisio”, by now, it is a stage too narrow and small for the greatness achieved by the boys of the village. The new home yellow and blue and the Bentegodi of Verona, the stadium ofHellas. The last piece has been put in, the puzzle can be completed. In 1989 the promotion in Series C1, in 1994 that in B series. In between, dramatically, the untimely death of Luigi Campedelli. The presidency thus passes into the hands of the son Luca. Finally, Verona becomes yet another city animated by the passion that erupts from the passion that only a derby can give. Hellas and Chievo they can fight, fight and prevail.

The rise of the new millennium projects the Dam team in a universe that he would never have imagined touching, the A league. To conduct the transition is chosen Luigi Delneri. The 2000-01 cadet championship culminates with a third place which is synonymous with promotion. The magic seems to be unable to run out. The first season among the greats, in fact, ends with a fabulous fifth place, useful for entering Uefa Cup. The networks of Corradi and Marazzina, the tactical intelligence of Corini, the raids of Manferidini and Eriberto, aka Luciano. Talent, lightness and commitment, the main ingredients of the crazy and absurd journey of Chievo dei Miracoli.

THE PROVINCE MOVES TO EUROPE

The impact with European football is far from happy. The debut, the most complicated, at least in terms of adverse weather. The first round draw of the 2002-03 Uefa Cup brings i yellow and blue in the land that was of Arkan, the Marakana of Belgrade. If there is a welcome that is best avoided, it is the one reserved by the Red Star. The boys of Delneri, however, they surprise everyone, coming out unscathed from the wolf’s lair. An excellent 0-0 in view of the home return. To the Bentegodi, in reality, the value of the Serbian team proves to be higher, as expected. There Red Star wins 2-0, eliminating the Chievo.

2005-06 is a negatively historic season for Italian football, Calciopoli a lightning bolt that pierces a sky that is only apparently serene. The year zero of the Italian football upsets everyone and everything. The Chievo, trained by Giuseppe Pillon, ends the championship in seventh place, but the penalties inflicted on the clubs involved make the club climb yellow and blue in fourth place, the one that is worth the pass for the preliminary of Champions League. The opponent, much more affordable than the Red Star, and the Levski Sofia.

The addends change, not the result. The 2-0 suffered in Bulgaria has not recovered in Italy, where the Chievo draw 2-2. The elimination, however, allows you to participate in the last preliminary round of Uefa Cup before the group stage. Once again it is inexperience that plays a crucial factor. In Portugal, against the Sporting Braga, ends 2-0, in Verona too, but with reversed parts. The extra time, thanks to the fatigue, reward the guests, good at scoring the goal that is worth the passage of the turn. The year ends with the sensational relegation to B..

THE FUTURE?

Recalled Delneri the clivensi come back immediately in TO. From 2008 onwards they will be a permanent presence in the top flight, alternating excellent placings with others that are not so good, rarely risking falling back to the bottom. Pellissier he takes the stage, pulling his teammates year after year, goal after goal. The wonderful castle, built with meticulous attention and attention to detail in almost a century of life, begins to show its first cracks in 2018. The economic problems that peep out, the atmosphere that becomes heavy, the relegation in 2019. Two years of good football, but without being able to hit the big target, that of promotion, stopping against the rock of the playoffs. Finally, the rude awakening from the dream with the exclusion from professionalism.

The love of Sergio Pellissier, stronger than pain, is the necessary antidote to defeat the evil caused by the disappearance of the village team. FC Chievo 1929 are ready to restart, with other bases, but with the same goals. It doesn’t matter if it will be Third Category or, initially, only the youth sector. Time, momentarily stopped, is ready to resume its natural course, trying to give the football planet another, splendid fairy tale yellow and blue.

(featured image from: Google Creative Commons Licenses)

