The wonderful Wonder Woman cosplay with which you will doubt if it is Gal Gadot

Cosplayer Alyson Tabbitha has recreated Gal Gadot’s costume and makeup in Wonder Woman so perfectly that she could pass for her doppelganger

Sometimes we get tired of our mundane lives and fantasize about what life could be like if we had superhuman strength. Unfortunately, we will never have the powers of wonder-womanbut to feel as brave as the superheroine of DC Comicssome people like to dress like her.

Today we bring you one of the most incredible Wonder Woman cosplays that we have found on the Internet. We assure that we have needed to check twice that she was not her own Gal Gadotthe Israeli actress who plays Diana Prince in the movies of DCposing as a cosplayer.

This costume of Wonder Womanworn by cosplay artist Alyson Tabbitha, managed to create an outfit and look that looks a lot like Gal Gadot. Maybe I could double for him? Alyson has been cosplaying professionally since 2014, and there’s a good reason for that. Her mother, who is a professional character actor, has been making costumes for her daughter on Halloween and other occasions since she was a baby. No wonder it comes so naturally to Alyson.

As you can see in the image gallery above, Alyson usually goes to conventions dressed as the heroine from Themysciraand in one of those events it coincided with Sean Gunnbrother of James and a regular actor in his films (including those of Guardians of the Galaxywhere interprets kraglin).