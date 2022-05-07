The wooden electric bike that combines craftsmanship and the latest technology

Electric bicycles are living their golden age, with multiple alternatives for those cyclists who succumb to the advantages offered by these two-wheeled vehicles powered by pedal assistance motors. Manufacturers seek to produce their models with the most modern and high-quality materials: carbon fiber, titanium, aluminum… Can you imagine wood among them? The Soujourn Elettrico proves that yes, it is possible to build an electric bicycle from wood and that, apart from being beautiful, it is functional and up to today’s standards.

It is likely that many cycling fans have not heard of the Sojourn brand, a specialist in handcrafted wooden bicycles. It is logical to ask if a wooden frame can withstand the stress exerted during the march. Sojourn’s models prove that not only is wood strong enough, but it’s also amazing.

Sojourn Elettrico, the wooden electric bike that combines craftsmanship and technology. Sojourn

The manufacturer builds its bikes with black walnut wood, a type of material with excellent machining properties and, if treated properly, retains its shape over time despite being exposed to the elements. Woodworking techniques have come a long way, and the firm claims that its bicycle frames are as solid as steel.

built to last

The manufacturer builds its bicycles with black walnut wood, a very resistant material.



To verify this, the brand carried out an experiment in which they built the Elettrico frame using the same techniques, but with that material. The result was that the wooden frames proved to be twice as strong. While the steel structure deformed at 363 kilos of pressure, the wooden one resisted up to 544 kilos.

read also

What else does Elettrico offer us for its 9,500 euros cost? Of course, an extraordinary durability, because if you take good care of this wonder it can pass from generation to generation. As it is designed for urban commuting or driving on simple dirt roads, it comes equipped with a mudguard, also made and molded of wood.

Sojourn Elettrico, the wooden electric bike that combines craftsmanship and technology. Sojourn

But let’s not forget that we are dealing with an electric bicycle. Thus, the vehicle incorporates a high-tech Shimano Steps electrical system and a Gates carbon belt that give it an obvious technological counterpoint.

Exclusive pieces

It is produced in an artisanal way and each copy is unique and unrepeatable

With an 11-speed Alfine hub and Di2 electronic gearbox, it can cover a maximum of 150 kilometers with pedal assistance, which ensures quite long journeys without having to recharge it. If we add to this that it has a luggage rack to move packages, and front and rear night lights, there is no doubt that it is an interesting travel companion.

Sojourn Elettrico, the wooden electric bike that combines craftsmanship and technology. Sojourn

If you are interested in acquiring this bicycle, you should know that each one is produced by hand in the brand’s workshops, so they are all different. Each piece is unique and unrepeatable. It is, therefore, an ideal bicycle for those cyclists who are looking for a unique electric alternative to the rest of the market offer. Find out how the idea for Sojourn was born in the video that accompanies this article.