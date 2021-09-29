‘The word to adolescents’: … five criticisms of today’s school system

“The word to adolescents” the fortnightly column of MaremmaNews dedicated to young people. A column written by themselves. A way to discuss, exchange opinions, tell something, in short, interact. A way to understand the world of today’s teenagers and talk about their dreams.

With today, after the summer break, our column starts again. Those who follow us know very well that we try to give space to young people through this column.

We gave the pen to Ranieri and he led us, with his writing, into his “way” of seeing things. He attends the first high school in Grosseto and comes up with a difficult and interesting topic: ‘Five criticisms of today’s school system’.

“There is a growing feeling today that something is wrong with our education system. But what is it? Well, send your kids to school to prepare them for the real world, which is changing very, very fast. But our schools haven’t changed much for hundreds of years. Indeed, thought leaders around the world agree that the current education system was designed in the industrial age, primarily to churn out blue-collar workers. And this mindset of the industrial age of mass production and mass control still runs deep in schools. Values ​​of the industrial age.

Educate children in groups, and govern their lives by ringing the bells. Throughout the day, the students just follow the instructions. “Sit down, get your books out, turn to page 40, solve problem number three, stop talking.” In school, you are rewarded for what you do exactly as you were told. These are the values ​​of the industrial era that were important to factory workers. Their success depended on following the instructions and doing exactly what they were told. But in today’s world, how far can you go just by following the instructions? The modern world values ​​people who can be creative, who can communicate their ideas, and collaborate with others. But your children have no chance of developing these skills in a system based on the values ​​of the industrial age.

Lack of autonomy and control. At school, we experience a complete lack of autonomy and control. Every minute of our life is strictly controlled by the system. But in today’s world, if you are doing important work, you are managing your time. You are making your own decisions on what to do and when to do it. But life in school looks very different. The system is sending a dangerous message: that we are not responsible for our own lives. We just have to follow whatever is established, instead of making the most of our time. Experts believe autonomy is incredibly important for children. It is therefore no wonder that someone is bored and unmotivated by school. Can you imagine how you would feel if you were told exactly what to do for every minute of your life?

Inauthentic learning. Most of the learning that takes place in schools today is not authentic, because it is based on memorization and rote learning. the system defines a generic set of knowledge that all children need to know; and then, every few months, what has been withheld is measured by administering the exams. We know that such learning is not authentic because most of the data went the day after the exam or assignment. Learning can be much deeper and more authentic. It can be much more than just memorization and preservation. But that’s the only thing measured, and test scores are the only thing appreciated.

There is no room for passions and interests. We have an extremely standardized system, where every student must learn the same thing at the same time and in the same way as everyone else. This does not respect the fundamental fact of the human being, that each of us is unique and different in his own way.

We all have different passions and interests, and the key to fulfillment in life is to find your passion. But do today’s schools help you find and develop your passion?

There seems to be no room in the current education system for the most important questions in a child’s life: What am I good at? What do I want to do in life? How do I fit into this world?

The system doesn’t seem to care. There are so many very talented people who have failed in the traditional school system:

Winston Churchill averaged 6, and Steven Spielberg flunked in sixth grade. John Lennon was described as hopeless, and Einstein was expelled for being too rebellious. Fortunately, they were able to overcome these failures. But not everyone can. Differences in the way we learn. Each of us is also different in how we learn, how long it takes to learn something, and which tools and resources work best for us. But the system has no room for such differences. So, if you are a little slow in learning something, you are considered a failure, when all you needed was a little more time to catch up. In a class, different students are at different levels of understanding. Whatever the teacher does, there will surely be students who are bored because they are ahead, or who are confused because they are behind. Thanks to the Internet and digital media, we have all the information in the world at our fingertips. Technology has made it possible for anyone to learn something, but for fear of losing control, the system is not adequately exploiting these incredible resources. Our educational system, which evolved in the industrial age, has become obsolete and ineffective. If you want to prepare your children for the modern world, if we want learning to be effective and engaging, then there is no doubt that we need to radically change our educational system ”.

The content of this article should be read with reflection by all those who are called to play a formative role towards future generations.

The next appointment in a fortnight.