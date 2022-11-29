the words he used to defend Johnny Depp and the criticism he launched at Amber Heard

Lawyers for Depp, who is 58, argued in court that the allegations were false and that his life was “ruined” after their publication, seeking $50 million in damages.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp starred in a media legal battle after the actor accused his ex-wife of defaming him in a publication he made in the media The Washington Post in 2018.

Heard, 36, countersued her ex-husband for $100 millionAlso for defamation.

After the legal process, the jury declared that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they slandered each other. The decision was in favor of the actor, considering that three statements in Heard’s opinion column, which included accusations of sexual assault and domestic violence, they were fake.

So the jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, and $2 million for Heard, who had filed a counterclaim.

Due to this, some artists presented their position and accompaniment towards the actors. For Depp one of her supports was Helena Bonham Carter, with the actress who has shared the big screen five times.

british actress defended the actor through an interview with New York Times on Sunday, November 27, in which he carried out severe critics against Amber Heardsince it considers that it took advantage of the trend of the me too to appear on the covers.

“I think she got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things: that people get on the bandwagon because it’s a trend and because it’s the poster girl.Bonham added.

During the interview, the actress considers that the actor has already vindicated himself, “I think it’s alright now, totally alright”, he assured.

When they asked the actress Fight Clubby cancel culturealluding to Johnny Depp, commented: “There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal lives you would write them off. I hate cancel culture. Everything has become too hysterical, there is a kind of witch hunt and lack of understanding.

She also confessed to being very critical of this issue, for which reason she mentioned the case of JK Rowling when she was accused of being a transphobe, where she stated “Everyone has their own story of trauma and forms their opinions based on that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain”.