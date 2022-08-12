The words of Georgina Rodriguez, the companion of Cristiano Ronaldo, who are controversial!

Originally, Georgina Rodriguez is a beautiful woman who works in a boutique and takes pictures. But one day, she crosses paths with one of the most famous men in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter falls under her spell, invites her out. This is the start of a beautiful love story. And logically, the life of the young woman changes completely since she is now in a relationship with a multimillionaire man. Enough to adopt habits that are very bad for the planet.

Georgina Rodriguez recalls meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s in the docu-reality series on Netflix Yo be Georgina that the model makes a lot of revelations about her private life. Not that the couple is especially discreet in normal times. But she takes advantage of the cameras of the streaming platform to reveal a little more. And in particular on his meeting with the footballer, when he arrived in his shop. “I started feeling tickles in my stomach, I didn’t even want to look at it, I was ashamed“, she confides. However, she explains to us that this meeting finally sounds obvious.

She realizes this the moment her hands touch those of the player. “Ifelt like these hands had been with me many times, they were familiar hands that fit together perfectly.” Today, she says it with a certain pride:He’s a super normal, wonderful man, the best footballer in the world“. From the moment she starts dating him, she jokes that she was going to work by bus, but she was going home with the footballer, Bugatti. “I know what it’s like to have nothing. And I know what it’s like to have it all“.

This gives him a beautiful point in common with his darling who grew up in poverty. Both lovers have value for money. When she was younger, Georgina Rodriguez explains that for her, a good meal was watermelon and sandwiches. Today, she can offer the best food in the world to her children.

Georgina Rodriguez and her bad habits

Today, largely thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez is wealthy. The footballer even gives him $100,000 a month just to manage the children’s needs. And that was before the birth of the youngest, Bella. If the beautiful model knows the value of money, she has logically adopted habits that only the richest have. However, and we know it, the rich are those who pollute the most. And Georgina does not hide it. ” Cris likes me enjoying the yacht with my friends” , she says. She does not just take advantage of it since she affirms that ” the yacht is my second home”.

Words that logically make you cringe when you see the consequences of global warming on the planet. But that’s not all. Georgina Rodriguez is also a fan of the private jet, which greatly facilitates her travels. Once again, this catastrophic habit for the environment, she assumes it.

Both parents lose a child

Georgina Rodriguez is not only dating the footballer, but also with him is the head of a large family. “As a mother, I am enormously loving and a little gentle, my children can do whatever they want with me. I love them so much I can’t be strict with them“. The two lovers wanted to have other children. Together they are the biological parents Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro, born in 2017. In 2022, two more children were to join the family. Unfortunately, one of the babies died at birth.

” It is with great sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It’s the worst pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to go through this moment with hope and happiness.. »

Fortunately, little Bella Esmeralda is doing well and healthy. Something to fill his father with joy, who always wanted to be at the head of a large family.