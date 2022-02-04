the words of José Mourinho

There Juventus he got a taste for it: after the arrivals of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakariathe bianconero club is outlining the strategies for the summer market, and an old obsession is back in the purchase list, Nicolò Zaniolo, already searched for a long time in the past.

The words of the past few days of Tiago Pinto they had opened to a farewell from the Roma midfielder, sparking an uproar in the capital, but José Mourinho at the press conference he wanted to clarify the situation.

Zaniolo, Mourinho freezes Juventus

“Tiago Pinto’s words were absolutely normal and understandable – explained the Special One -. It is difficult for a sports director, who is honest, sincere and does not sell smoke, to be able say that a player will stay here 100% in the next season. Not even a footballer would be happy to hear it because he wants to be mentally free to perform at his best. ”

“My goal, as well as that of Roma, is to always improve. As long as I stay here the best players will stay, and consequently Zaniolo will remain in the Giallorossi at least until 2024“, The Portuguese coach promised, freezing the Juventus fans.

Future Zaniolo: it depends on the Friedkin

Mourinho considers Zaniolo central in his project at Roma, and will hardly consent to his departure, unless a substitute of the highest level arrives. Much will depend on the wishes of the club owners, i Friedkinwhich after investing over half a billion euros by new owners could be pushed to sell the player to get one significant capital gain, especially if the goal of qualifying for the Champions League is not achieved. Sky reports it.

Zaniolo: in addition to Juventus there are the English

Juventus has already contacted Zaniolo’s agent, probing the ground and the player’s will for a possible summer transfer. But the Bianconeri are not the only club interested: in the Premier League various clubs have put him on the signing list, including the Tottenham, who two years ago had presented himself with an offer of 40 million euros, rejected by the Giallorossi to the sender.

OMNISPORT