the words of Pioli LIVE

The Rossoneri coach on the eve of the match against Sampdoria at San Siro: “There has never been pessimism at Milanello, we have always worked with confidence. Ibra needs time.”

With morale skyrocketing after the victory in the derby, tomorrow at 12.30 on Milan hosts the Sampdoria. “My idea, my will is to field the best team. It may be that tomorrow will not be the same as Wednesday, but it is certainly always the best”, said the coach. Stefano Pioli on the eve. On the turning point after the derby: “There never was pessimism at Milanello, we have always worked with confidence”.

What is the significance of Theo Hernandez’s renewal?

I think it’s a great sign of a club that has a vision for the present and the future. Theo and Milan strongly wanted the renewal of the contract, it is an important signal for the whole environment. Having players who feel this sense of belonging, of a club that plans the present and the future means that the path can give stability to a club that wants to return to the highest levels.

The turning point after the derby …

There has never been pessimism at Milanello, we have always worked with confidence. The strength of the group is to continue to do so even in the less brilliant periods. We keep thinking from game to game, we are clearly satisfied with the last two games. Now only tomorrow’s counts and there is great concentration.

Now on with the same lineup?

My will is to field the best formation. It may be that tomorrow will not be the same as Wednesday but it is certainly always the best. It can change based on the condition of the players and the opponent we face.

On the golden moment of Giroud and on the conditions of Ibra

Olivier is now physically and mentally fine. The team must propose an attacking football to put the attackers in condition. Zlatan still works separately, see you in the next few days.

Could this Milan be able to manage the record?

Beyond the results of the others and our match tomorrow, the team is much more aware and mature than a year or two ago. It is normal, we are very young. However, we have gained experience and we have grown. The team knows that every match has an important weight and must be faced with concentration and confidence. Fifteen matches are missing and there are many. We have to think about scoring as many points as possible. Right now the gap between winning and not winning is thin, the details will make the difference. Tomorrow we have a difficult game, we face an opponent who won 4-0 against Sassuolo on Sunday. If we put in a high level performance, we will have the chance to win.

Leao after Theo?

I see highly motivated players, we have managed to create a positive and professional environment. I think it’s important to see such happy players.

A judgment on the moment of Kessie and Bennacer

Franck is a Milan owner, as are Tonali, Bennacer, Krunic and many other players. The other night, against Milinkovic, he played a super match, with Inter I asked him for sacrifice and he did it. I am convinced of the moral and technical qualities of him. Ismael did well when he joined Juve and did an excellent derby, it’s important for us.

Can Kalulu be an AC Milan owner?

He is a proprietor. He plays with strength, courage and personality. He surprised me at first, but now he doesn’t surprise me anymore. His strength is to face every match with great conviction and confidence. He has important physical and reading means: for me he is absolutely a Milan owner.

On the opponents

Giampaolo’s footprint can already be seen, he is a team that wants to dribble. He will be very motivated, he is a great coach and he wants to improve the fortunes of a great club.