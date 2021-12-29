the words of Rugani’s agent

Juventus must inevitably think about the transfer market but there are also some internal situations to be resolved. On Radio Marte, in fact, during the broadcast “The net swells” from Raffaele Auriemma, Davide Torchia, Daniele Rugani’s agent, intervened.

“Rugani? I don’t think anything is moving in this market. The teams are more conservative and a little less spendthrift and I can also agree on this. Rugani to Naples? I think the club has other ideas because after the interest of the past years they have not had certain ideas. Could you play against Juventus right away? Football is special for this too. Now let’s talk about fantasies, but generally in Italy we have a certain type of cultural heritage, hardly a team gives a player to a club with whom he fights for a goal. We also have our own bell tower. It will be our limitation and our strength, but that’s the way it is.

He also played in the Champions League and did very well. It is normal that he is deserving of the space, not expected. Except that in this moment of transfer market, as we all know, it is generally easier to make a transfer when the club is prepared to give you.“

“But when your company is not set up it is very difficult, because they have to replace you and you have a cost. If you don’t want to sell now, it’s no longer the time when you say ‘how much you want, we’ll fix it’. It also takes that part there, otherwise it’s much more complicated. Buyers now must make a bargain. If I have to take someone like Rugani, young but not very exploited, I cannot pay the maximum. And that’s right.

Did any other clubs make themselves heard? No, nobody. If the phone from Giuntoli should arrive? I answer him with pleasure. If a major club makes a phone call to you, whatever the condition, it’s good to talk about it. Always saying that we must stay and return to the great respect for the club that has you in your bosom, because you are a professional. We need respect for the players but also for the clubs ”.