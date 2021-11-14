the words of the former bodyguard of Britney Spears (who vents on social networks)

More and more details are added to the (never-ending) story of Britney Spears. We all have photos of his in mind nervous breakdown fourteen years ago now, while she was shaving her head alone or taking umbrella out a car window and we all also know how tiring it was for her to come back to the fore, taking back what was rightfully hers, as the undisputed pop star of the music scene world.

It’s been a long time since “Gimme more”, the song of rebirth (eleven years, to be precise), yet we continue to talk about her too cumbersome past that continues to haunt her also because of the consequences suffered by her father. For years now, the sweet teenager of “Baby one more time” has been under the squeeze legal guardianship of Jamie Spears, the father, worried about his mental health. Yet Britney, she finished one hell to end up immediately after catapulted into another.

The former bodyguard, Fernando Flores, said that in 2010 the singer was given a woman every Friday cocktail of powerful drugs, bursting into tears many times for his father. Flores added, in her eight months with the pop star, that she was forbidden to go out alone and also her phone was constantly checked. In short, a real prison in which Spears’ friends also became “visitors”, once they were searched at the entrance to her Los Angeles villa.

“I would like to explain what she was taking: three antipsychotics and birth control pills”, Flores told the British magazine The Sun, also explaining that Jamie Spears phoned three / four times to be updated on his daughter who always had to ask permission to do whatever she wanted. Britney could spend most of her time just training or watching television.

The post – vent on Instagram

These statements from Flores come later the long and hard outburst on Instagram posted by Britney last Saturday. Spears has communicated, in fact, his retirement from the scene until the protection of his father ceases, felt as an abuse on his person who killed his dreams: “I will never go up on stage again until my father checks how I dress or what I say, do or think “.

The only way to see her dance will be just by watching the videos posted on her page (which continue to be posted with reasonable consistency, as evidenced by today’s images that we propose below).

We remember how Spears has not performed live for three years and perhaps many more years will pass, even if the #FreeBritney movement has rekindled the spotlight on the singer giving her so much hope: “It’s all I have left and it’s the only really difficult one. to kill in this, yet people still try ”.