The words of the Pope and the silence of the EU

It is true, sometimes Francis’ words about migrants seemed too rough or too aligned with those of those who defend indiscriminate welcome. On Lesbos, however, his thrust on the “shipwreck of European civilization” could no longer be justified. Many of the captive migrants on that island come from Afghanistan, Somalia and Congo. Countries where jihadist or tribal violence is added to the common denominator of war. Tourists arriving on Italian coasts with pets on a leash do not land there. There we flee from wars and persecutions that guarantee the reception recognized by the Geneva Convention.

But Brussels prefers to unload the detention of that desperate humanity on Greece. And then Pope Francis does well to lash Europe, enjoining it to be ashamed “in front of the faces of children”. Behind the indecency of those fields is the failure to reform a Dublin Treaty which has become the best legitimation of European selfishness. By blocking irregular and asylum seekers in the countries of first arrival – therefore in coastal countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain – and by excluding mechanisms of distribution or repatriation, that treaty legitimizes the opprobrium of Lesbos and transforms women, men and children into prisoners without trial. Thanks to those fields, Europe can pretend not to know. Or show candidly astonished when human trafficking flourishes right within its borders, transferring shipwrecks and massacres from the Mediterranean to the English Channel.

But the inertia of a Europe unable to operate in the migrants’ countries of origin and guarantee humanitarian corridors for those entitled to asylum is another gift to human traffickers. The same inertia prevents it from political actions capable of facilitating the return home of millions of refugees. We think of the Syrians on the run. Today in their country the conflict is practically over. A political negotiation with Damascus capable of guaranteeing the financing of reconstruction in exchange for democratic reforms would facilitate their return and defuse the weapon of those who use them to blackmail us. But even in this case Europe does not lift a finger, allowing the exodus to continue. “The sea – the Pope complained yesterday – is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones”. And Brussels, we add, continues to look the other way.