The words we invented in 2021

At the end of each year comes the time to take stock, and there really are all kinds. Among the backward journeys that we can make to retrace the last twelve months there is also the one guided by the most searched words on the net and by new terms invented. Events, in fact, involve changes in habits and the language they bring with them is affected by these developments. Thus, not only rare terms break through the wall ofcommon use but also newly minted words become habitual in our conversations.

And, then, if 2020 unfortunately saw words like ‘pandemic’ and ‘lockdown’ resurrect, 2021 was the year of the ‘green pass’, the’ metaverse ‘and the’nft‘. Let’s start from this last lemma, which means ‘non-fungible-token’, that is a cryptographic token which uniquely identifies the authenticity and ownership of an asset, be it physical or digital. Unlike cryptocurrencies – also called, simply, ‘crypto‘, another new term from the last twelve months – NFTs are not interchangeable.

Here, then, the ‘green pass‘, a health passport recognized at European level that is obtained with the anti Covid-19 vaccination. And the green pass turns out to be the most searched word on the net during the year. Linked to the health situation we are experiencing, the expression ‘Long Covid’ also appears, recognized as a new term by theAccademia della Crusca. The dedicated sheet defines it as follows: “pathological condition that includes both the COVID-19 disease and the prolongation of the same symptoms or even just a pathological condition in which the symptoms of Covid-19 continue to manifest themselves despite the recovery from the disease”.

Also ‘skill‘was inserted among the new words of the Crusca, as a term that indicates “discrimination, prejudice or marginalization towards disabled people”. Similarly, ‘ageism‘means “discrimination, prejudice or marginalization of a person in relation to age; in particular discrimination against the elderly “. ‘Audism‘, on the other hand, refers to the same condition of discrimination against deaf people.

Finally, among the other terms that are now depopulated, there is’metaverse‘, also thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change the name of his company to Meta. The word, which dates back to 1992, identifies a three-dimensional space populated by avatars with which individuals can move and interact with each other. Those mentioned are just some of the neologisms to get familiar with but they give us an idea of ​​how verbal language is a truly evolving organism.