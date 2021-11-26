the work drama of the presenter

Elisa Isoardi she feels marginalized from the world of entertainment. After the closing of de The cook’s test, and the return of Antonella Clerici in the midday range, the presenter has entered the world of reality shows, first to dancing with the Stars and then to The island of the famous. “I’d like to go back to leading because that’s what I know how to do. Returning here to Rai is a bit like having a pat on the back “, said the presenter, visibly moved a Sunday In. Mara Venier tried to console her, telling her: “You can take away the programs but not the affection of the public. It happened to me and then they called me back here. Our work comes and goes. When you are sad, remember these words ”.