The work of African shamans

2022-05-04

Superstition in the world of football is very present in every sporting event and in the Champions League is no exception

There are soccer players or coaches who wear the same clothes such as shirts, underpants or listen to the same music, in some cases it works and in others it doesn’t.

Now he is the coach Pep Guardiola who should take some action to end the “Champions League curse” that continues to persecute him since he left FC Barcelona, ​​the only club with which he has won a trophy of this type.

Pep has not been able to do it in the bayern and now he stumbles every year with Manchester City, this Wednesday he was eliminated in semifinals by Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.