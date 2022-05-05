The work of African shamans
Superstition in the world of football is very present in every sporting event and in the Champions League is no exception
There are soccer players or coaches who wear the same clothes such as shirts, underpants or listen to the same music, in some cases it works and in others it doesn’t.
Now he is the coach Pep Guardiola who should take some action to end the “Champions League curse” that continues to persecute him since he left FC Barcelona, the only club with which he has won a trophy of this type.
Pep has not been able to do it in the bayern and now he stumbles every year with Manchester City, this Wednesday he was eliminated in semifinals by Real Madrid at the Bernabéu.
Precisely after this defeat, the words of the agent of the former Ivorian footballer Yaya Toure who at the time accused Pep of being racist although the DT denied it.
However, his agent took the fight very personally after the departure of Toure of the City and launched a curse towards the Catalan coach.
Is about Dimitry Seluk who threw a ‘yuyu‘ and promised a curse from an entire continent.
“Guardiola managed to turn all of Africa against him, I am sure that the African shamans will do everything possible so that Guardiola does not win the Champions League. This will be an African curse for Guardiola. The boomerang will return, Pep”, said Seluk in 2018 and year after year the coach is still unable to win it, this Wednesday he was eliminated at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid.
Guardiola has been unable to lift an Orejona for more than ten years, when he left Barcelona. Touré’s agent even shared a joke about it.