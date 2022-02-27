The work of emergency physicians is essential

Ramón Iglesia Valdés has been in the service of medicine for nearly three decades, and for five years he has been working as an emergency doctor at the SIUM Regional Base in Matanzas.

Despite his extensive career, he confesses that transferring seriously ill patients during the pandemic stage was one of the most difficult moments in his personal and professional life.

“The job of the emergency doctor is very sacrificial and sometimes stressful. Caring for patients in a moving ambulance is complicated. In this stage of the pandemic we have had to work with children, the elderly and even our serious professionals. “One of the episodes that impacted me the most was transferring my mother-in-law, who died of a complication associated with Covid-19.”

Dr. Ramón says that although he has a family dedicated to medicine, this time of the pandemic was difficult due to the distance established in his own home.

In his beginnings in the profession he worked as a doctor in the intensive care rooms in the different health areas of the territory; later, the internationalist missions in countries like Venezuela and Ecuador marked a new stage in his career as a doctor.

«In Venezuela it was my first internationalist mission and at the beginning we faced a tough situation, because days after our arrival they carried out a coup against Commander Hugo Chávez. “In this nation, as in Ecuador, we work with indigenous communities that doctors had never reached before. We had to adapt to their customs and study a lot, because we ran into diseases that do not exist in Cuba. When I left Venezuela I was a more prepared doctor.”

For Ramón Iglesia Valdés, the basis of the work of emergency professionals lies in humility and constant improvement, and in total dedication to such a noble endeavor. (ALH)



Views:

0