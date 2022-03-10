The work stoppage in Major League Baseball is over

New York. Major League Baseball players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s (MLB) latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and save a 162-game regular season.

The union’s executive board approved the deal in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the vote said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no agreement was authorized. ad.

MLB sent an offer to the players on Thursday and gave them until 3:00 pm (4:00 pm in Puerto Rico) to accept and be able to play a full season. The union announced the players’ vote around 3:25 p.m. (4:25 p.m.) Owners had discussed the deal before MLB sent it to the players’ association.

MLB and the players agree to negotiate the establishment of an international draft MLB cancels 93 more games MLB offers to eliminate free agent signing compensation if the Players Association accepts an international draft

The deal will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks later than scheduled on February 16.

Fans can start making plans to be at Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium and Camden Yards next month. Opening day is planned for April 7, a little over a week after the original date of March 31.

The deal will also trigger a quick free agency. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Chris Bryant are among the 139 major league players who do not yet have a team, including some that could benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.

The sport’s new collective bargaining agreement will also expand the playoffs to 12 teams and introduce incentives to limit so-called ‘tanking’ (arriving as badly as possible to have a good pick in the ‘draft’).

The minimum wage will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will rise from $210 million to about $230 million this year, a slight relaxation for top spenders like the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Reds. Sox.

A new bonus fund has been established for players who are not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to increase the salaries of young stars.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had set a Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game schedule along with full pay and required service time for players to reach free agency. The talks stretched past the deadline and Manfred announced more cancellations on Wednesday, bringing the total to 184 of the 2,230 games.

After another hiccup, this time over management’s desire for an international amateur draft, the deal was finalized Thursday afternoon, capping nearly a year of talks in which pitchers Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller took prominent roles as spokespersons. of the union.

Players had complained for years about the deal expiring on Dec. 1, causing payrolls to drop 4% in 2021 compared to the last full season, to 2015 levels. The union took an ambitious bargaining stance on the talks that began last spring, calling for free-agent rights to increase with an age-based endorsement and an expansion of salary arbitration to the level it was between 1974 and 1986.

In the latter stages, the level and rates of the luxury tax, designed as a brake on spending, became the key to reaching a deal. Players think too low a threshold and too high a rate equals a salary cap, which the union fought with a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95.

The deal came after three days of negotiations between the MLB offices in midtown Manhattan and the players’ union headquarters three blocks away.

Despite hundreds of hours of threats and counter-threats, the sides are determined to prevent regular-season games from being canceled over a labor dispute for the first time since the 1994-95 strike. Games originally announced as canceled by Manfred were changed to postponed, and MLB will modify the original schedule.

However, the deal came at a cost, as years of public rancor resurfaced both owners and players in their obsession with money.

Spring training in Arizona and Florida was cut short for the third year in a row after two exhibition seasons disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Exhibition games were scheduled to start on February 26.

Players will have about 28 days of training instead of the usual 42 for pitchers and catchers.

In some ways, the negotiations were similar to those in 1990, when a lockout began on February 15 and ended with a four-year deal announced at 1:18 a.m. on March 19.