The work tribute to Seve Ballesteros by the artist René Mäkelä

In Santander, the Majorcan artist René Mäkelä has created a work in homage to the Cantabrian golfer Severiano Ballesteros, which will be permanently exhibited in the store that Milbby, from the chain of crafts, fine arts and creativity, has in the Bahía Real shopping center in Camargo.

The firm has been betting for months, through this author, on the strategy of honoring different icons of the cities where it makes a new opening or has a point of sale.

Thus, in Madrid he paid tribute to Penélope Cruz, Joaquín Sabina or Dabiz Muñoz; in Barcelona, ​​to Serrat and Buenafuente; in Jerez, to Lola Flores; or in Valencia, to Berlanga.

in Cantabria, the artist has chosen the iconic golfer from Pedreña, whom he ‘immortalizes’ on a canvas with his characteristic style of play that has ‘captivated’ figures such as Madonna, Cara Delevingne, Pope Francis, Antoine Griezmann, Manny Machado, Jorge Lorenzo, Matt Kemp and other sports stars, highlights the firm .

Milbby Bahía Real will receive the artist to present his work this Saturday, August 20, starting at 1:30 p.m.when he will be putting the finishing touches on the canvas, in which the portrait of the golfer and the artist’s fluorescent style stand out.

For the Majorcan artist, Ballesteros is an essential figure in the history of Spanish sport. “He is undoubtedly a benchmark and a reflection of the claw and tenacity of a country. It is an honor to reflect him on canvas and pay him this personal tribute.”

Mäkelä is one of the most requested artists by great international athletes such as Griezmann, Cam Newton, Manny Machado or Jorge Lorenzo, as well as by other personalities who already have a work of his.

He has exhibited in art galleries in Paris, Los Angeles, Miami or Ibiza, studied advertising and worked as a scriptwriter on programs such as ‘Noche Hache’ or ‘Buenafuente’.

More than a decade ago, he dedicated himself fully to developing his artistic talent, a passion that has infected dozens of celebrities and art lovers worldwide.