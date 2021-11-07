the workers contest the CEO

OPEN CLASH – Let’s make an update on the crisis that is shaking the leaders of the Volkswagen Group, giving an account of the workers’ meeting to attend which Herbert Diess canceled a meeting with US investors (here to know more). Hall 11 of the Wolfsburg plant hosted 7,000 plant employees, Herbert Diess, the trade unionist Daniela Cavallo (pictured below), head of the works council of the Wolfsburg plant, and Stephan Weil, governor of the Lower Saxony region (shareholder with prohibition right of the Volkswagen Group). The casus belli is always the famous statement of Diess who hypothesized the loss of 30,000 jobs in case Volkswagen’s electric transition wasn’t fast enough to effectively counter Tesla’s takeover (here to know more). This eventuality, as it was logical to expect, sparked controversy and hostility towards the CEO and Daniela Cavallo, daughter of Calabrian immigrants, pointed out that the Wolfsburg plant, one of the largest in the world, has never had such a period. of production in fits and starts: the 50 days of closure brought the production levels to those of the 50s.

THE COMPONENTS ARE MISSING – The union representative even provocatively asked the CEO if he was aware of the situation at the plant, which is historic for Volkswagen and German industry. The situation was photographed by Cavallo in these terms: the orders are many and the efficiency of the plant and its employees is not in question and the real problem is that simply there are no components with which to build cars. It is therefore a precise responsibility of the managers to heal this stalemate: how is it possible Volkswagen has not been able to better cope with this scarcity? Recall that the lack of chips will cause the loss of about 14 million cars in 3 years (here to learn more) and that Tesla managed to stem the effects (the Model 3 was the best-selling car in Europe in October, here the news) because by producing a lot of the hardware and software it needs at home, it has been able to use chips other than the usual ones, which have become unobtainable. In this choice, the American brand is practically alone and therefore Diess probably has no more responsibility than the ceo of the competition.

FAVORITES AND WRONG ESTIMATES – The analysis of the trade unionist then highlighted a another critical point: the Volkswagen brand would have been at a disadvantage for the semiconductor crisis, along with Skoda and Seat, compared to the group’s premium brands that would have been better catered for. The failure to reach the target of 820,000 vehicles, set 5 years ago, to be built in Wolfsburg in 2020, is also accused of: they were actually less than 500,000 and this year could go down to 400,000. The comparison with Tesla is always immanent: Daniela Cavallo reports that her plant near Berlin could produce 500,000 cars with a workforce of around 10,000: if the 13,000 people who are directly involved in the production of cars in Wolfsburg built what had been announced years ago the comparison with Tesla would have been positive.

LET’S MODERNIZE WOLFSBURG – The position on the use of theWolfsburg plant: everyone needs to work together to find solutions. According to Daniela Cavallo, the factory representative and the workers want to change because they know that it is necessary to face the transition towards electrification and the digitalization of the automotive sector. It is therefore asked to equip the plant with the most modern technologies, efficient and sustainable at the same time, to govern this change. To make the most of production capacity, according to the union representative, another electric model is needed, such as the Trinity sedan based on the new SSP platform. Diess is also asked for more training for the workforce and a more collegial management that involves, in addition to the works council, the workers themselves.

GOLF WILL REMAIN A REAL GOLF – Diess (pictured above) replied that the Wolfsburg plant will remain central to the group’s strategies, further stating that the Golf will not be a Tesla and that it will not be built in China. The CEO then responded to concerns of further job cuts, ensuring that the children of the current workers as well as their grandchildren will have a safe place in the plant. Without going into the details of the fateful 30,000 redundancies, however, he said that the positions currently active in administration, production and development will decrease but at the same time new and different jobs will be added. The plant has a good chance of remaining the group’s flagship provided the Trinity project is commercially successful: le electric cars they need much less traditional work and so it will be necessary to sell a lot to keep the “classic” jobs. The governor of Lower Saxony Weil also reiterated the strangeness of a situation that generates huge losses because demand is much higher than production. In this contingency it would be appropriate to give perspectives instead of instilling doubts and concerns, a clear criticism of Diess. Weil believes that the Trinity project may not be enough to saturate Wolfsburg’s production capacity and therefore believes that another model should be produced.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN? – The fight was in white heat, therefore, and the position Diess remains rather precarious. If we add that the shortage is worsening also for raw materials, such as aluminum and magnesium, it is easy to foresee that the union will be even more attentive to the management of this possible new emergency. According to Manager Magazin, however, things should not precipitate because medium-term investments will be decided in early December and therefore Daniela Cavallo (who perhaps raises her voice also because next spring there will be elections for the works council) and Herbert Diess will have to find a common line.