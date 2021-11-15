Having a trained and well-proportioned body is a very common goal. Having a toned and well-sculpted physique, avoiding flabby arms and aiming for firm and high buttocks is the dream of many people.

Of course, a sedentary lifestyle is the first enemy for not getting the desired results, but nutrition could also influence a lot.

In fact, if we do not put the most suitable dishes on the table and maintain a healthy lifestyle, we will not go that far. Sugar-filled drinks and fat-frying recipes are not exactly the best for those who want to slim down and sculpt their bodies.

If we have some rolls of fat we do not improvise diets, but we rely on a dietician and nutritionist, to better face the weight loss period.

If we want to do some simple exercises at home, there will be no need to buy too many tools. In fact, there is the workout that helps slim down your legs and thighs with just 2 items that we all have in the house.

In addition, on fine days, we can do about 30 minutes of walking, not too slow, to have thin and fit legs, dizzying.

The workout that helps slim legs and thighs with just 2 objects that we all have at home

A little creativity is enough to find alternatives to the famous rubber bands (elastic bands) that we usually find in the gym. The professional ones have different colors, based on the type of resistance, but by recovering some accessories we can imitate them.

The first effective substitute is an old pair of tights, not too thin, so that they are resistant. Let’s use more than one if we want a more intense level of training. It is a great opportunity to intelligently reuse an object that would otherwise end up in the waste bin

. Another possible alternative is to use a robe belt or a rolled up towel. In all cases they will be very useful for carrying out simple exercises to make thighs and legs leaner and leaner.

Exercises

To tone and eliminate fat, we do classic squats. Standing with legs apart at the same width as the shoulders, we bend the legs, as if to sit down and contract the buttocks. the elastic, or the recycled stockings, should be placed around the legs, above the knee. In this way we will have to put more effort to enlarge them when we go down.

Another exercise for the thighs, but also for the glutes, is the hip adduction. Standing, we place the homemade elastic under the knee or at the ankle and we spread the leg laterally, in order to counteract the resistance of the tool. Let’s also do it by raising the leg frontally, alternating first the right and then the left. Also lying on the side, in the same way we open and close the legs slightly with the elastic below the knee.