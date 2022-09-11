The workout to work out while getting over your ex

How does sport help you in a love breakup?

As a general rule Getting over a breakup isn’t easy.. Although there are many girls who claim to have experienced grief during the relationship itself (this happens, for example, when we insist on continuing with our partner despite the fact that internally we know that it is a relationship doomed to failure), the most normal thing is that the weeks -or months, each one has its own times- after the breakup we had a pretty bad time.

Though each one has its own remedies against a broken heartbecause what works for some doesn’t have to work for others, the truth is that there are many that repeat themselves: spending time with friends, trying new activities, listening to our favorite songs (there are experts who say that music can help us get over a breakup), make us a change of look or, of course, do sport.

And it is that separating ourselves from a person always leaves a void in us. After all, whether we have been together for a decade or just a year, there have been many moments and experiences together. So he, overnight, having to spend all that time we used to share with our partner alone can be overwhelming.

That’s why one of the best things we can do with that time is occupy ourselves doing sport. Because exercise also increases our self-esteem, helps improve our mood and release endorphins (the so-called “happiness hormones”). Precisely everything we need if we are having a hard time over a breakup.

The Ultimate Workout Routine While Getting Over Your Ex

There are those who use their ex as “pre-workout” when going to the gym, that is, as motivation to give everything in training. We’re not sure if this has more pros than cons, but if it works for you, go ahead. What we do know is that we have found the perfect cardio routine to work out and get over your ex at the same time.

The engineer of this has been Allie Bennett, a tiktoker who since we saw her treadmill routine with Taylor Swift as the soundtrack we have followed the track very closely. And her latest creation has been nothing more and nothing less than this wonder of play list with breakup songs intended for training on the treadmill.

It has a duration of 45 minutes, so for the days of the week when you are going to do cardio, yes or yes, it can come in quite handy. And doing it is very easy, we just have to create a playlist with the songs that we are going to play next (or failing that, follow Allie Bennett’s own playlist) and follow them in the order they appear at the speeds we set.

Although, as Allie herself explains, the speeds are indicative so if you feel you can do more (or that you can’t do as much) feel free to change them. Just go up 0.15 km / h for each song and voila! The songs are the following:

BitchBack – Olivia O’Brien & FLETCHET (5km/h)

soul mate – Lizzo (5.15km/h)

Don’t Call Me Up – Mabel (5.3km/h)

Josh -Peach PRC (5.45km/h)

stronger – Britney Spears (5.6km/h)

Move Along – The All-American rejects (5.8 km/h)

make me wonder – Maroon 5 – (6km/h)

Really Don’t Care – Demi Lovato (6.15km/h)

Shout Out to My Ex -Little Mix (6.3km/h)

Don’t Start Out -Dua Lipa (6.45km/h)

boss bitch – Doja Cat (6.6km/h)

Look What You Made Me Do -Taylor Swift (6.75km/h)

When you finish all these songs, explains Anne, add so whatfrom P!nk, I’t Alright, It’s OK by Ashley Tisdale and Single Ladies by Beyonce. So with these latest themes you have two options depending on what you feel most like: run or keep walking fast. Of course, in the last song remember to do one small cool down at low speed (at about 4.8 km/h for example).