The world after the start of Russia’s special military operation (+Video) › World › Granma

The world experienced this Thursday days of tension and media manipulation, after the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, announced the realization of “a special military operation” to defend Donbass.

According to information from Russia Today, Putin stressed that the circumstances require Moscow to act “firmly and immediately” and noted that “the People’s Republics of Donbass have requested the help of Russia.” He also pointed out that “Russia cannot exist with a constant threat emanating from Ukrainian territory” and that the country’s authorities “have been left no other option” to protect the Russian people.

In parallel, the Head of State pointed out that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine, but rather will seek its demilitarization. “Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories, we are not going to impose anything on anyone by force,” he emphasized.

After the announcement, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that the Armed Forces are not attacking the surrendered troops or the civilian population.

For his part, the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelenski, at a press conference, assured that an “operational pause” has been established on most fronts and the most difficult fighting took place in the south of the country, especially in the city Kherson and in the Melitopol area.

Despite the fact that the president pointed out that it was not Ukraine that chose the path of war and it is his country that proposes to return to the path of peace, Zelensky called on the Ukrainians to enlist in territorial defense militias and help volunteers and doctors . Likewise, he urged Russian citizens to protest in Moscow against Putin.

INTERNATIONAL REACTIONS

After the Russian statement, a series of reactions was unleashed at the international level. Among the most belligerent is that of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who announced sanctions against several Russian banks, with assets valued at one trillion dollars.

The president indicated that he has achieved a coordinated position with the leaders of the United Kingdom, the European Union and Japan. “I have just spoken to the G7 leaders and we are totally and completely in agreement. We will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, to be part of the global economy,” he noted.

In addition, Biden announced a new deployment of ground and air forces on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Organization (NATO).

In this sense, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, confirmed that he had called a virtual summit of the member countries, for this Friday the 25th.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, stated that: “We will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop Russian banks’ access to our financial market.”

Instead, China called on all parties to remain measured and prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

“The key question now is: what role hased the US in the Ukraine crisis? It is irresponsible for someone to accuse others of being ineffective in fighting a fire while adding fuel to the fire,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

From our region, several governments have reacted to the escalation of tensions, including those of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala and Chile, until the closing of this information.

DOUBLE STANDARDS OF THE MEDIA

Since the beginning of the conflict, media manipulation has been evident. An article by the intellectual Pascual Serrano, on Sputnik, points out that «Russia’s recognition of the republics in eastern Ukraine has exposed the treatment of the media. Now there is an appeal for compliance with the Minsk Agreements, when they have been violated daily by Ukraine and the West for months.

In his article, which refers to double standards, biased analysts and the silencing of the Western media, he states that, according to international observers, between the nights of February 18 and 20, no less than 2,158 ceasefire violations, including 1,100 explosions. “The war is not started by Russia,” Serrano stresses.

According to the intellectual, the conclusion is inevitable, and is repeated in every conflict in which the European Union and the United States are involved in one of the parties. Information is silenced, analysts are presented in an unbalanced way, it is evident when compared to other conflicts because we discover double standards, and fundamental historical elements are omitted to understand the events.